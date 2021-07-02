There was a time when June meant gray, soggy weather in the mountains of New Hampshire, but not in recent years, and certainly not 2021. As the month folds into Independence Day, farm fields and home gardens alike are parched. Stiff breezes and a dozen June days 80 degrees or hotter have created conditions far more reminiscent of August than early summer.
Sweltering perfectly describes the final week of June, which exited with an official heat wave.
The month’s average temperature of 66.9 (as of 6.29) was two degrees above the average of 64.4, and that differential mirrors the year to date spread of 41.2 versus 39.2. It is also significant to note that heating degree days through the 29th totaled 7,075, compared to the average of 7,506. Heating degree days, simply put, are a calculation of what is required to heat your home. The bottom line is that 2021, as measured by various tools, is stacking up to be another record breaking year temperature-wise.
In terms of moisture, the statistics are sobering. June precipitation through the 29th was a mere .61, according to local weather observer Ed Bergeron, compared to the average of 4.24 inches (recorded since 1974). Another measurement tool, the flow rate of the Saco River calculated by the U.S. Geological Survey’s water gage, is steeply trending down.
“At the beginning of the month we were at 47 percent of the historic 30-year average, Ed stated on the 29th. “Now it is at 32 percent. As long as it holds in the 30s, it indicates to me that the ground water is stable and holding steady. The key factor here is that we had less than half the average snowfall last winter. It has made a huge difference.”
Ground water holds the key, and it is on the mind of farmers, gardeners and any homeowner with a dug well. Keeping crops going over the past two months has meant vigilance in irrigation, just trying to keep plants alive and growing.
Why engage in an annual struggle with the elements, predators and plant disease, ticks and black flies, one might ask, in a region where sometimes it seems the only things that grows easily are rocks and trees. The reasons, for me, are as many as the challenges. Issues that emerged during the pandemic in terms of food security and supply chain bottlenecks certainly reinforced many of my concerns.
Ultimately, however, quality is paramount. Growing a garden brings with it the opportunity to select varieties bred for flavor, rather than ability to hold up to shipping thousands of miles, and to pick them at the peak of ripeness.
Tomatoes are often the point of reference between store-bought and homegrown, but the same can be said for most other cultivars as well, whether peas, corn, carrots, peppers or fresh greens. And then there are the ones that you’ll never find in the aisles of the grocery store anyway — Fortex pole beans or Royal Burgundy bush, for instance, heirloom tomatoes like Pineapple, or fragile cherry types like Sun Gold.
Inherent in that quality is enhanced nutritional value, and enjoying the best produce available.
There is a compelling body of research that confirms the value of making fruits and vegetables an essential part of your diet. Growing your own makes it easier to get the minimum "five-a-day" servings of veggies and fruits that experts recommend for health. Research confirms that most common fruits and vegetables come packed not only with the vitamins and minerals already known to support good health, but also with "phytonutrients" demonstrated to boost the immune system, retard the aging process, and help heal or prevent many chronic diseases.
Growing fruit and produce free of residual chemicals is another key motivator. The non-profit Environmental Working Group annually releases a “Dirty Dozen” report, ranking pesticide levels on fruits and vegetables based on samples taken by the US Department of Agriculture and FDA.
Topping the list in its March 2021 report were strawberries, with apples and grapes at fifth and sixth place, respectively, which has held fairly consistent over the years. The notion of spinach at No. 2, and kale, collards and mustard greens at three, was startling.
Growing brassicas, including broccoli, cabbage, kale and collards, in the home garden without toxic chemicals is not complex. Certainly they have their team of predators, from cutworms to cabbage moths that result in those green worms in your heads of broccoli. But preventative measures like row covers avert major damage, and when you need to take it to the next level, reach for Bacillus thuringiensis, also known as Bt, a naturally-occurring, soil-dwelling bacteria readily available locally. Bt is toxic when ingested by the larvae of butterflies or moths, but does not leave residue harmful to humans.
Granted, interceding with pests on other crops can be more complex, and involves multiple practices to minimize the use of toxins. But from my perspective, it is well worth the effort given the alternatives. Think of it as an act of independence as we head into Fourth of July weekend, and the growing season that lies ahead.
Ann Bennett writes and gardens on a hillside farm in Jackson.
