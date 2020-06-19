Spring 2020 was a wild ride, with late snow and frosts, brutal winds and temperatures that vacillated from 30 to 80 in a 48-hour period. But put all that in your rearview mirror. Summer is on the horizon.
The solstice officially occurs late afternoon Saturday, June 20, with much of the New England region edging towards drought. According to data available from the state Department of Environmental Services, much of New Hampshire is currently rated abnormally dry and on the verge of moderate drought. Less than an inch of rain has fallen in most of the Mount Washington Valley in the past month.
But be careful what you wish for. While the long-range forecast often seems just a best guess, the 14-day outlook indicates a shift in precipitation patterns. It appears the weekend may launch a run of steamy days punctuated by thunder showers. We may be entering the rain forest.
Saturday’s solstice also continues a run of 80 degree days, fueling conjecture that 2020 might be another record setter. Global temperatures during the first three months of the year were among the highest ever recorded, and the second warmest in the 141 years the National Oceanographic and Aeronautic Administration has kept records. That on the heels of 2019, which tied for the warmest summer on record in the northern hemisphere, and in N.H., the past five summers have been the hottest ever.
Those temperatures magnify what has been underway for decades. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the climate in most regions of New Hampshire has warmed two to three degrees in the last century. Throughout the northeastern United States, spring is arriving earlier and bringing more precipitation, heavy winds and rainstorms are more frequent, and summers are hotter and drier.
This trend is documented in a different format by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s plant hardiness zone map. Released in 2012, the most recent version of the map tapped 30 years of weather data from 1976-2005. Its format takes into account higher elevations, bodies of water and the microclimates they create. It also verifies a significant warming trend, and as a results adjusts some growing zones northward.
Located on the USDA website (planthardiness.ars.usda.gov), the website and map are great tools for gardeners and weather geeks alike. The plant hardiness zone map is geographic information system-based, and is searchable by zip code. Here in Carroll County, where the 1990 mapped defined us a Zone 4b (-20 to -25), in the updated version, 4b has transitioned to 5a (-20 to -15).
Hardiness zones are based on the average annual extreme minimum temperature during a prior 30-year period, not the lowest temperature that has ever occurred. How cold it gets in winter is an important factor determining what plants are able to survive year to year.
It is sobering to note that the 2012 map is increasingly outdated, given that it was built on data whose collection ended 15 years ago, and subsequent warming has accelerated. Underlining this point is a recent analysis by NOAA, indicating that by 2040, much of NH will by Zone 6.
What implications does that hold for farmers and home gardeners? One overlooked aspect of climate change is that winter minimum temperatures are rising faster than overall average temperatures.
This trend allows the northward spread of insect pests whose distributions are currently limited by minimum winter temperatures.
That spread also holds true for invasive, non-native plants and animals’ ranges. Some of the most problematic species, including purple loosestrife, garlic mustard, buckthorn, bittersweet and knotweed, are thriving. And then there is poison ivy, which is thriving as never before.
Warmers winters have also resulted in longer growing seasons for trees and shrubs due to earlier bud break. While this may seem like a good thing, it could have a serious impact on fruit production, since early flowering increases the potential for damage from spring frosts, just as we experienced this past May.
There is also the reality that extreme weather patterns are the new normal. While global models predict long-term warming, they also indicate a general instability. That could lead both to intense drought and more extreme rainfall, as well as jet stream patterns that randomly create polar vortex events that produce record cold winter temperatures.
Viewing all this from a gardener’s perspective is about risk management. Like managing other types of risk, maintaining a high level of plant diversity will be critical to adapting to climate change, while controlling invasives. Removing these species from your landscape will support an array of native alternatives, which in turn maintains important pollinator connections. Invasive plants can outcompete these important native species for habitat and food.
Heading into summer 2020, remember that in the vegetable garden, the physical quality of your soil will be a key to resiliency. Incorporating organic matter, whether by adding compost, manure or cover cropping, improves overall soil structure. This is turn increases its porosity and ability to both filter water more effectively in heavy rain, while retaining moisture during droughts.
In the face of climate change, mulch will become a gardener’s best friend as never before. The ability of mulch to conserve moisture will be critical during intense drought, especially in beds where irrigation may not be practical or desired. At the same time, it will hold soil in place through extreme rain events. Welcome to the new normal.
Ann Bennett writes and gardens on a hillside farm in Jackson.
