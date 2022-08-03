CONWAY — New York Times bestselling author Casey Sherman is coming back to White Birch Books to talk about his most recent book, “Helltown: The Untold Story of a Serial Killer on Cape Cod.” Before Charles Manson, there was Tony Costa, and Sherman has the story. He will be at the store on Thursday, Aug. 4, at 4 p.m.
“We always enjoy having Sherman come to the store,” said Laura Cummings, owner of White Birch Books. “He is a very engaging presenter and has a lot of background information. In this case, we will hear about a potential Hollywood development for this book, and I’m sure there will be more. He is never short of stories.”
It’s 1969 and the hippie scene is vibrant in Provincetown, Mass. Long-haired teenagers roam the streets, strumming guitars and preaching about peace and love, and Tony Costa is at the center of it all. He is known as Sire — the leader of a counter-culture movement, the charming man who speaks eloquently and hands out hallucinogenic drugs like candy. Young women are smitten. But beneath this benign persona lies a twisted and uncontrollable rage that threatens to break loose at any moment.
Costa is the most dangerous man on Cape Cod, and no one who crosses his path is safe. When young women start to disappear, Costa, with his good looks and charisma, is initially above suspicion. But as the bodies are discovered, the police start to close in.
At the same time, writers Kurt Vonnegut and Norman Mailer are also captivated by this story. They are locked in a desperate race to chronicle the subject — murder and the drug-soaked hippie culture — and they each launch independent investigations that stoke their competitive fires.
For more information about the event or to reserve a copy of “Helltown,” call White Birch Books at (603) 356-3200.
