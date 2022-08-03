CONWAY — New York Times bestselling author Casey Sherman is coming back to White Birch Books to talk about his most recent book, “Helltown: The Untold Story of a Serial Killer on Cape Cod.” Before Charles Manson, there was Tony Costa, and Sherman has the story. He will be at the store on Thursday, Aug. 4, at 4 p.m.

“We always enjoy having Sherman come to the store,” said Laura Cummings, owner of White Birch Books. “He is a very engaging presenter and has a lot of background information. In this case, we will hear about a potential Hollywood development for this book, and I’m sure there will be more. He is never short of stories.”

