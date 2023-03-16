INTERVALE — White Birch Books will be presenting author Michael Wejchert in conversation with Mark Synnott on Tuesday, March 21, starting at 6 p.m. at the Theater in the Wood in Intervale. Both local climbers and authors, the two will be discussing Wejchert’s debut book, "Hidden Mountains: Survival and Reckoning After a Climb Gone Wrong."
In 2018, two couples set out on a climbing expedition to Alaska’s Hidden Mountains, one of the last wild ranges in North America. A rarity in modern climbing, the peaks were nearly unexplored and untouched, a place where few people had ever visited and granite spires still awaited first ascents. Inspired by generations of daring alpinists before them, the four climbers were now compelled to strike out into uncharted territory themselves.
This trip to the Hidden Mountains would be the culmination of years of climbing together, promising to test the foursome’s skill and dedication to the sport. But as the climbers would soon discover, no amount of preparation can account for the unknowns of true wilderness. As they neared the top of an unclimbed peak, rockfall grievously injured one of the climbers while he was out of sight, leaving him stranded and in critical condition.
Over the course of the next nine hours, the other three climbers worked to reach their companion. What followed was a pulse-pounding rescue attempt by Alaska’s elite pararescuers in one of the most remote regions in the country — raising difficult questions about wilderness accessibility, technology’s role in outdoor adventure, and what it means to weigh risk against the siren song of the mountains.
With visceral prose, Wejchert recounts the group’s rescue and traces the scars left in the wake of life-altering trauma. Weaving the history and evolution of rock and alpine climbing with outside tales of loss and survival in the mountains, Wejchert gives a full picture of the reward — and cost — of following your passions in the outdoors.
“The pacing of this book is really quite something,” said Laura Cummings, owner of White Birch Books. “It’s riveting from start to finish, and I can’t wait to hear Michael and Mark talk about it together. I think this is going to be a really special night.”
This event is free and open to the public.
For more information or to reserve a copy of "Hidden Mountains," call White Birch Books at (603) 356-3200.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.