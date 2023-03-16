Michael Wejchert

Michael Wejchert will be discussing his new book ""Hidden Mountains: Survival and Reckoning After a Climb Gone Wrong" on Tuesday, March 21, at the Theater in the Wood in Intervale. (COURTESY PHOTO)

INTERVALE — White Birch Books will be presenting author Michael Wejchert in conversation with Mark Synnott on Tuesday, March 21, starting at 6 p.m. at the Theater in the Wood in Intervale. Both local climbers and authors, the two will be discussing Wejchert’s debut book, "Hidden Mountains: Survival and Reckoning After a Climb Gone Wrong."

In 2018, two couples set out on a climbing expedition to Alaska’s Hidden Mountains, one of the last wild ranges in North America. A rarity in modern climbing, the peaks were nearly unexplored and untouched, a place where few people had ever visited and granite spires still awaited first ascents. Inspired by generations of daring alpinists before them, the four climbers were now compelled to strike out into uncharted territory themselves.

