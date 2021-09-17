CONWAY — This year’s apple crop is said to be in great shape, according to Olivia Saunders, fruit specialist for Cooperative Extension Service of Conway. “I anticipate a high quality crop this year. The early season apples have been fabulous so far,” said Saunders this week.
To kick off the season statewide, Gov. Chris Sununu was scheduled to be at Applecrest Farm at 133 Exeter Road, Hampton Falls, to pick the season’s ceremonial first apple on Friday.
New Hampshire Agriculture Commissioner Shawn Jasper was scheduled to be in attendance with Gov. Sununu.
Sept. 17 was to be proclaimed New Hampshire Apple Day.
Among local farmsand farmstands selling apples and products are:
• Hatches’ Orchard, 1440 Brownfield Road, Center Conway (603-447-5687). Pick your own apples. Hatches’ Orchard is open weekends and holidays from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and by appointment.
• Weston’s Farm, 48 River Street Fryeburg, Maine (207-935-2567); and West Side Road, Conway; apples for sale; westonsfarm.com
• Sherman Farm, 2679 East Conway Road, Center Conway, (603-939-2412); Corn Maize open weekends, Sept. 18-Oct. 24, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and also open Columbus Day; shermanfarmnh.com.
• Grand View Farm, 564 White Mountain Highway, Conway; (603) 960-2199); apples for sale.
• McKenzie’s Farm, 71 NE Pond Road, Milton; (603) 652-9400; mckenziesfarm.com. Farmstand also located at the corner of Route 16 and 109 in Wakefield. Pick your own apples.
• Pietree Orchard (formerly McSherry’s); 803 Waterford Road, Sweden, Maine; (207) 647-9419; pietreeorchard.com; offering pick your own apples Thursdays-Sundays, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
• Gibson Orchard, 55 Gibson Road, Bethel Maine, Open daily from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. They offer pick-your-own apples. For further information, call (207) 836-2702 or (207) 595-6944).
• Peaked Hill Orchard, Route 2, Gilead, Maine. Pick your own apples. (207) 836-2113. 9 a.m.-5 p.m., daily.
