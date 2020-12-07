KONTIOLAHTI, Finland — U.S. biathlete Sean Doherty capped his first two weeks of the 2020-21 Wold Cup season in Finland with a near-perfect performance in the opening leg of the team 4X7.5K relay on Sunday. Doherty was flawless on the range, going a perfect 10-10, and had the lead for a good portion of the final lap. He entered the transition area in fourth, putting the United States just 8 seconds out of first.
The U.S. was unable to build off Doherty’s performance and went on to finish 18th overall, but Doherty was the story of the day and provided a glimpse of better things to come.
In the relay, each of the four-team members skis three laps totaling 7.5 kilometers, with two rounds of shooting, first from the prone position laying on their stomach, and then from the standing position.
Doherty, 25, went a 5-5 in prone position nailing the 1.8-inch in diameter targets and leaving the shooting range in fourth place, just 4 seconds out of first.
Things got even better after the second lap when Doherty came in the shooting area and went 5-5 in the standing round (targets are 4.5 inches). He left the range in first place.
“Buckle up, fast and clean for @sp_doherty in standing, takes the lead by 6.4 seconds, 10 up on third-place Norway,” U.S. Biathlon tweeted.
Doherty was caught on the final large hill leading into the stadium, which was empty. No fans were allowed at the first two weeks of World Cup competition.
Norway’s Sturla Holm Laegreid was the first to tag his teammate, crossing the finish line in 18:56.1 (he missed on two shots from the standing position). Mikita Labastau of Belarus was second .3 seconds behind (was 10-10 on the range), followed by Germany’s Erik Lesser, who third, .9 seconds back (with four misses, one prone and three standing), and Doherty was fourth, 8.5 seconds back.
“Outstanding first leg of the relay for #TeamUSA as Sean Doherty hits every target from clip, fast and clean, tags off to (Leif Nordgren) in fourth 8.5 seconds out of first,” U.S. Biathlon tweeted.
Norway took overall team honors in 1:16:21 with nine total misses. Sweden was second, 39.2 seconds behind (10 misses); and Germany was third, 51.7 seconds behind (nine misses).
The United States (Doherty, Nordgren, Max Durtshi and Jake Brown) finished 6:37.9 behind Norway with 14 misses and having to ski two penalty laps around a 150-meter loop for too many misses on the range.
Doherty, a 2014 and 2018 Olympian, is the most decorated junior biathlete ever with 10 career medals (four gold, four silver and two bronze).
The IBU World Cup season opened on Nov. 28 in Kontiolahti, Finland, the same place where the season ended abruptly for Doherty and his teammates last winter. The team was awoken at 4 a.m. on March 11 and told they had just 90 minutes to pack and be on a plane heading back to America. The season was over because of the COVID 19 pandemic.
With the World Cup season cut short, Doherty ended up with an overall ranking of 50th (was 25th in the world for the 2018-19 season) but was still the top American male.
After spring and summer of training, Doherty headed to Austria on Nov. 1 to get on snow and prepare for the World Cup season.
“I am doing well here in Finland,” he shared in an email last Thursday. “My first two races went well and I am skiing better than I was at this same time last year which is encouraging.”
Doherty shared what the atmosphere is like amid the pandemic.
“Our team and the IBU have a fairly comprehensive policy to make sure we are doing all we can to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on the World Cup,” he said. “Without going too in-depth we wear masks as much as possible have and get tested every three days. But life at the World Cup is pretty simple and we spend most of our time at the venue or at the hotel — that has not changed this season."
He added on team website: "The organizing committee did a good job trying to decrease congestion points and keep social distancing. Between that and the IBU testing, I feel reasonably confident that our precautions are working.”
The first race of the new season on Nov. 28 was a 20K individual competition. Won by Norway’s Laegreid in 48:57 (no misses), teammate Johanes Thingnes Boe was second 19.5 seconds back with one miss, while Lesser of Germany was third, 1:03.6 back with one miss.
The U.S. was led by Nordgren, 25th, 3:36 back with one miss, followed by Doherty, 39th, 4:28 back with two misses; Brown, 55th, 6:04 behind with thee misses; and Paul Schommer, 57th, 6:19 back with three misses. There were 101 competitors.
On Nov. 29, a 10K sprint race was held. Johanes Thingnes Boe won the event in 25:53 with no misses. Sebastian Samuelsson of Sweden was second, 44.1 seconds behind with one miss, while fellow countryman Martin Ponsilumoa rounded out the podium in third, 47.9 seconds back with one miss.
Brown led the U.S. with a career-best 25th-place result, finishing 2:13 back with one miss. Doherty was 43rd, 2:29 back with two misses, followed by Nordgren, 48th, 2:41 back (two misses), and Schommer, 75th, 3:42 back (four misses).
“It has been refreshing to return to racing,” Doherty said. “Although I miss the live audience for the atmosphere they provide the competition remains just as intense as ever. I was fortunate to have a great training summer and I am excited to see what I can do on the world stage.”
The second week of racing in Finland began on Thursday with another 10K sprint. Tarjel Boe of Norway won the race in 24:03.7 (no misses), finishing 13.9 seconds ahead of Germany’s Arnd Peiffer (no misses), and 29.4 seconds ahead of his brother Johanes Thingnes Boe (one miss).
Brown was the top U.S. skier, placing 44th, 1:52 back (one miss), followed by Doherty, 51st, 2:10 back (one miss); Schommer, 69th, 2:44 back (two misses); and Nordgren, 78th, 3:08 back (four misses).
On Saturday, the men competed in a 12.5K pursuit race. In a pursuit race, the skiers start in the order they finished in the sprint race two days earlier. The skier with the fastest time from the sprint goes first followed by the next skier, who starts the amount of time they were behind the leader. In this case, Tarjel Boe was the first skier on the course, and Peiffer was next, starting 13.9 seconds later.
Only the top 60 skiers from the sprint qualified to race the pursuit.
Sweden’s Samuelson won the race in 32:26.7 (one miss), followed by France’s Fabien Claude, second, 15.8 seconds back (three misses), and Johanes Thingnes Boe was third, 19.5 seconds back (three misses).
Tarjel Boe had five misses on the range and ended up 1:01.4 back, finishing in 12th.
Doherty led the U.S., finishing 55th overall, 4:42 back (seven misses), followed by Brown, 58th, 5:12 back (eight misses).
A 2012 Kennett High graduate, Doherty spoke about his goals for this season.
“My biggest goal is to stay healthy,” he said. “Not just to avoid COVID but also to avoid the common head colds that often prevent athletes from being on the start line. Other than that, my goal is to follow through on the trigger and ski hard. The results will be what they will be. It's a long season with a lot of opportunities.”
Hochfilzen, Austria is the next scheduled stop on the World Cup circuit with Doherty slated to compete in the 10K sprint on Friday, followed by the 12.5K pursuit on Saturday and 4X7.5 team relay on Sunday.
Doherty will spend the holidays away from home.
“I will be in Europe for Christmas, it is better to avoid extra travel when possible and our holiday break is short, so the past few seasons I have stayed over to make the most of it and prepare for the next block of competition,” he said.
Doherty has a message for the Mount Washington Valley.
“I wish the valley well and I would thank the community for all the support that has allowed me to be where I am today,” he said.
