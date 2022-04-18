CONWAY — Center Conway’s Sean Doherty, now a three-time Olympian, has once again been named to the national team for the 2022-23 season. The US Biathlon Association released the nominations for the 2022-23 National Team, Junior National Team and National Development Group last Friday.
Joining Dohery on the National A-Team are Jake Brown (St. Paul, Minn.)
and Paul Schommer (Appleton, Wisc.), who were both on the squad last season.
Deedra Irwin (Pulaski, Wisc.) and Joanne Reid (Grand Junction, Colo.) were named to the A-Team for the women.
In February, Doherty kept an impressive Olympic streak alive — a Mount Washington Valley athlete has competed in every Winter Olympic Games since 1994.
Carl Swenson of North Conway skied cross-country in Lillehammer, Norway, in 1994; Marcus Nash of Fryeburg, Maine, skied cross-country there with Swenson and in 1998 in Nagano, Japan; Swenson skied again in 2002 in Salt Lake City and 2006 in Torino, Italy; Leanne Smith of Conway skied alpine in 2010 in Vancouver, Canada, and in 2014 in Sochi, Russia.
In February at the Games, Doherty helped the United States to a seventh-place finish in the mixed relay at the Zhangjiakou National Biathlon Center in Beijing, China.
Doherty, 26, was the youngest member ever named to the U.S. Olympic biathlon team when he competed in Sochi at the age of 18. He went on to compete in Pyeongchang, South Korea, in 2018.
Biathlon is a winter sport that combines cross-country skiing and rifle shooting.
Doherty, the son of Mary and Dan Doherty of Center Conway, is a former two-time state cross-country skiing champion at Kennett High School.
Doherty is the most decorated junior biathlete ever with 10 career medals (four gold, four silver and two bronze).
Doherty had a breakout season in 2013, winning a gold and two silver medals in the IBU Junior World Championships, the first U.S. Biathlon athlete to triple podium at any World Championship event. It marked the first time in U.S. biathlon history any athlete (youth/senior) had won three individual medals in World Championship competition. He was the most decorated athlete, male or female, at those championships.
Doherty also was a member of the 2012 U.S. Youth Olympic Games squad competing in Innsbruck, Austria, where he took bronze as a member of the mixed relay team.
Doherty began skiing when he was 4 years old. He learned how to skate ski at age 7 when his neighbors introduced him to the sport. He is a member of the Mount Washington Nordic Club and the Eastern Slope Ski Club. He was the individual state champion his freshman and sophomore years while skiing for Kennett High.
Named to the National B Team on Friday were Kelsey Dickinson (Winthrop, Wash.), Chloe Levins (Rutland, Vt.) and Vaclav Cervenka (Grand Rapids, Minn.)
Tabbed for the X Team was Vincent Bonacci (Salt Lake City, Utah), Maxime Germain (Anchorage, Alaska) and Bjorn Westervelt (Stowe, Vt.)
National Development Group selections were Tara Geraghty-Moats (Fairlee, Vt.), Amanda Kautzer (Plymouth, Minn.), Luke Brown (St. Paul, Minn.) and Scott Lacy (Aspen, Colo.)
According to a release from U.S. Biathlon, the National Team will be coached by Armin Auchentaller.
“Auchentaller is continuing with U.S. Biathlon in his new role as head coach after serving as the head women’s team coach for the past four seasons,” the release states. “Federico Fontana will also continue with U.S. Biathlon, now serving as the national team general manager where he will manage more of the team operations and partnerships while continuing to organize the ski service program for the team. Fontana’s previous role was as head ski technician and head of research and development, helping manage U.S. Biathlon’s European based-sponsors. U.S. Biathlon is pleased to have both Auchentaller and Fontana returning for another Olympic campaign with the team!”
“As we head into the next Olympic quad, we are thrilled to see so many returning Olympians as well as some new faces joining the National Team,” said U.S. Biathlon High-Performance Director, Lowell Bailey. “We are moving into a new phase of the national team system, with Armin leading both the men’s and women’s programs, supported by a newly-formed performance group.”
He added: “Beyond supporting the national team’s training decisions, the performance group will also function as a connection point for national and junior national programs as well as the regional clubs throughout the country. With just a few weeks until the first camp, we are ready for the training year to begin.”
