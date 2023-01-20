KHS Indoor Track - Bernie Livingston and the 4X400 relay team

Coach Bernie Livingston preps the Kennett High girl’s 4X400-meter relay team before taking the track at Plymouth State University on Saturday. (COURTESY PHOTO)

PLYMOUTH — The Kennett High indoor track team closed the book on the regular season in style with a meet at Plymouth State University last Saturday. The Eagles set countless personal and season-best performances, and the KHS girls finished tied for third overall in the 14-school meet.

“The girls finishing tied for third (with Belmont) is our best finish in years,” Bernie Livingston, Eagles’ head coach, said. “We had so many tremendous performances. Plymouth is a terrific facility, and I can’t say enough about the people who put on the meet. The whole atmosphere over there is awfully nice.”

