PLYMOUTH — The Kennett High indoor track team closed the book on the regular season in style with a meet at Plymouth State University last Saturday. The Eagles set countless personal and season-best performances, and the KHS girls finished tied for third overall in the 14-school meet.
“The girls finishing tied for third (with Belmont) is our best finish in years,” Bernie Livingston, Eagles’ head coach, said. “We had so many tremendous performances. Plymouth is a terrific facility, and I can’t say enough about the people who put on the meet. The whole atmosphere over there is awfully nice.”
The Kennett girls finished third on the day with Belmont with 27 points. Coe-Brown Northwood took team honors with 83, followed by Newport, 32; Pembroke, 25; Merrimack Valley, 24; Hollis-Brookline, 18; ConVal, 16; Campbell, 14; Gilford, 9; John Stark, 4; and Winnisquam, 3.
For the boys, Coe-Brown was first with 89 points, followed by Merrimack Valley, 38; Hollis-Brookline, 35; Newport, 32; Pembroke, 22; John Stark, 19; Campbell, 17; Belmont, 13; ConVal, 9; Gilford, 8; Winnisquam, 6; and Franklin and Laconia, 1.
The Kennett boys did not post a team score.
Junior Aida Wheat remained undefeated in the 55-meter dash and with her 7.54 time came within 400 hundredths of a second of Gigi Miller’s school record.
“Aida is having a tremendous season,” Livingston said. “Right now, she’s seeded first in divisions two, three and four.”
Other Eagles in the 55 meters were Lilly Chisolm, 19th, 8.96 (PR) and Catherine Shackford, 23rd, 9.11(PR).
In the 300 meters, won by Coe-Brown senior Anushka Chavada in 44.91, Gabriella Cubero was 12th, 50.10; Vanessa Van Dyne, 21st, 52.39; Shackford, 29th, 57.67; Jacelyn Cox, 33rd, 58.61; and Hannah Kelsch, 36th, 1:05.28.
In the 600 meters, won by Coe-Brown sophomore Paige Murdough in 1:55.77, McKayla Dockham was third in 1:59.45 (PR).
“McKayla qualified for the next two qualifiers,” said Livingston. “She ran 9 seconds faster than last week. She was beside herself with the finish, and she really had to do it all on her own. I’m really happy for her.”
In the 55-meter hurdles, won by Newport sophomore Maddox Lovely in 9.23, Van Dyne was ninth on 11.83 (PR); and Stephanie Kendzierski was 10th, 11.94 (PR).
In the shot put, won by ConVal junior Tasha MacNeil with a throw of 30’, Annabelle Light was sixth, 25’9” (PR); and Lillian Hicks, 21st, 14’9”.
“Annabelle qualified for the qualifiers, too,” Livingston said. “She’s seed 15th right now and they take the top 12 to the Division II State Meet.”
In the long jump, won by Campbell senior Ava Houle with a leap of 16’5”, Wheat was third at 15’3” while jumping for the first time this season, which seeds her sixth overall among D2-4 competitors.
In the 4X200-meter relay, won by Coe-Brown in 1:58.40, Kennett (Light, Kendzierski, Cubero and Wheat) finished fourth in 2:04.79. The Eagles are seeded 11th and 16 teams advance to states.
In the 4X400-meter relay, won by Belmont in 4:43.27, Kennett (Chisolm, Hicks, Kelsch and Dockham) finished fourth in 5:50.54. The Eagles cut more than 17 seconds off their previous best time and are now seeded 14th.
For the boys, in the 55-meter dash, won by Belmont sophomore Damien Sanborn in 6.85, all four KHS runners set new PRs – Logan Troon, 11th, 7.47; Mikey Lyons, 25th, 7.87; Devon Glackin, 33rd, 8.05; and Lance Sholik, 44th, 8.50.
In the 300 meters, won by Coe-Brown senior Matthew Corriveau in 37.48, Ross Stephens was ninth, 40.66 (PR); Devon Glackin, 19th, 43.82; and Sholik, 29th, 52.00 (PR).
“Ross has also qualified for the qualifiers,” Livingston said. “He’s seeded 31st in the state and is the second-fastest freshman.”
In the 600 meters, won by Merrimack Valley senior Bishow Thapa in 1:26.94, Lyons was 21st, 2:01.55 (a PR by 11 seconds).
In the long jump, won by Corriveau with a leap of 20’3”, Troon, jumping for the first time this winter, was 10th, 16’7.5” (missed making the qualifiers by 4.5 inches).
In the 4X200-meter relay, won by Alvirne in 1:44.16, Kennett (Sholik, Stephens, Lyons and Glackin) finished fifth in 1:56.18.
Kennett is scheduled to head to the University of New Hampshire on Saturday (10 a.m.) for the first of two individual qualifier meets.
