CONWAY — Sophomore Aida Wheat broke her own school record in the 100 meters when the Kennett High track team competed in Northwood last Thursday in a meet hosted by Coe-Brown Northwood. The KHS girls finished second overall in the meet, while the boys took third.
The Eagles were also back in action Saturday, traveling to Sanborn for a large invitation featuring more than 20 schools.
Kennett is scheduled to host the first of its two home meets this season on Tuesday at 4 p.m. Among the six schools competing will be stateline neighbor Fryeburg Academy, Berlin, Kingswood, St. Thomas and White Mountains Regional.
Thursday marked Wheat’s first 100-meter race of the season, and the defending 200-meter state champion was sensational breaking the school mark despite running into a strong head wind. Her time of 12.68 not only eclpised her previous school mark of 12.70, but it also won the event.
“Aida did a really nice job,” said Bernie Livingston, Eagles’ head coach. “This was Aida’s first 100 since she false started last year in the state finals. She was a little tentative, but ran great. She’s a very talented athlete.”
Team standings for the girls on Thursday, saw Coe-Brown win with 124 points, followed by Kennett, 68; John Stark, 35; and Sanborn, 30.
For the boys, Coe-Brown took team honors with 121 points, followed by Sanborn, 54; Kennett, 40.5; and John Stark, 22.5.
“It was a good meet,” Livingston said. “We had a lot of kids set PRs or season bests.”
For the girls, 100-meter dash (won by Aida Wheat, Kennett, 12.68): Brynne Fayle, fourth, 13.93; Alexis Tuttle, 12th, 14.86; Vanessa VanDyne, 13th, 15.22; Kendyl Shackford, 18th, 17.86; and Isabella Sidoti, 20th, 21.64.
200-meter dash (won by Brianna Langdon, John Stark, 28.03): Fayle, second, 28.78; Stephanie Kendzierski, fourth, 32.01; VanDyne, fifth, 32.06; and McKenzie Bradbury, 10th, 37.30.
400 meters (won by Piper Lopashanski, Kennett, 1:02.45): Grace Perley, third, 1:09.59; and Autumn Verran, sixth, 1:14.46.
800 meters (won by Mallory Taylor, Coe-Brown, 2:39.78): Amy Burton, second, 2:40.09; and Maya Gove, seventh, 3:12.37.
1,600 meters (won by Olivia Dwyer, Sanborn, 6:12.57): Gove, fifth, 7:09.92; and Mara Tylor, sixth, 7:40.99.
3,200 meters (won by Molly DellaValla, Kennett, 14:20.94): Ella Ugino, second, 14:21.24.
110-hurdles (won by Natalie Sicard, Coe-Brown, 17.05): Sam Habert-Jaques, third, 18.83; and Kendzierski, eighth, 22:38.
300-hurdles (won by Izabel Korbet, John Stark, 55.16): No Eagles competed in the event.
4X100 relay (won by Kennett — Tuttle, Habert-Jaques, Fayle and Wheat — 54.00).
4X400 relay (won by Kennett — Habert-Jaques, Burton, Perley and Lopashanski, 4:35.15).
High jump (won by Olivia Buzzell, Coe-Brown, 4’6”): No Eagles competed in the event.
Long jump (won by Josephine Malloy, Coe-Brown, 15’5”): Wheat, third, 15’2”; Lopashanski, third, 14’8”; VanDyne, eighth, 13’; Verran, 11th, 12’4”; and Kendzierski, 17th, 10’9”.
Triple jump (won by Natalie Sicard, Coe-Brown, 31’): Verran, fourth, 27’4”.
Shot put (won by Natalie Riley, Coe-Brown, 31’11”): Taylor Garland, fifth, 23’11”; Zoe Groves, 11th, 17’0.5”; Lillian Hicks, 13th, 15’7”; Shwe Win, 14th, 14’6/5”; and Sidoti, 16th, 6’10.5”.
Discus (won by Natalie Riley, Coe-Brown,116’10”): Garland, third, 86’2.5”): Annabelle Light, sixth, 65’10”; Win, 11th, 50’4.5”; DellaVella, 12th, 48’2”; and Goves, 13th, 44’8.5”.
Javelin (won by Annika Gunderson, Coe-Brown, 87’4”): Light, second, 71’; Groves, eighth, 52’1; DellaValla, 10th, 50’4”; Win, 13th, 46’1”; and Lillian Hicks, 15th, 42’2”.
Results for the boys were: 100-meter dash (won by Brady Ash, Sanborn, 11.55): Tyler Walcott, fourth, 12.42: Logan Troon, fifth, 12.52; Tristen Smith, sixth, 12.63; Jack Martin, seventh, 12.76; Beckett Clark, 15th, 13.54; and Mike Keegan, 22nd, 14.74.
200-meter dash (won by Carl Peters, Coe-Brown 24.81): Martin, second, 25.61.
400 meters (won by Gavin Demas, Coe-Brown, 51.45): Kylan Morneau, third, 54.88.
800 meters (won by Benjamin Robinson, Coe-Brown, 2:15.19): Henry Moneypenny, fourth, 2:28.49; and Hunter Daggett, ninth, 2:34.87.
1600 meters (won by Jake Pitre, Sanborn, 5:21.82): No Eagles ran in the event.
110 hurdles (won by Maxwell Lupiancci, Coe-Brown, 20.29): No Eagles ran in the event.
300 hurdles (won by Tyler McCluskey, Kennett, 47.76).
4X100 relay (won by Kennett — Troon, Tristen Smith, Martin and Walcott — 47.57).
4X400 relay (won by Coe-Brown, 3:52.53): Kennett — McCluskey, Moneypenny, Morneau and Tristen Smith — second, 3:55.89).
High jump (won by Matthew Corriveau, Coe-Brown, 5’6”): Nash Harrigan, second, 5’2”; and McCluskey, fifth, 4’10”.
Long jump (won by Anders Larson, Coe-Brown, 20’2”): Troon, sixth, 17’4.75”; Moneypenny, 11th, 15’5”; Martin, 13th, 15’1”; Harrigan, 14th, 14’11.75”; and Keegan, 21st, 11’3”.
Triple jump (won by Anders Larson, Coe-Brown, 38’5”): Harrigan, fourth, 33’11”.
Shot put (won by Spencer Foley, Sanborn, 39’9”): Tanner Smith, 12th, 27’3.5”.
Discus (won by Zachary Bistany, Coe-Brown, 127’7”): Aiden Parsons, 10th, 79’9.5”; and Tanner Smith, 18th, 47’3.5”.
Javelin (won by Kylan Morneau, Kennett, 129’5”): Tristen Smith, seventh, 95’8”; Parsons, 21st, 78’9”; and Daggett, 24th, 60’10”.
At Sanborn, the Kennett girls finished sixth out of 27 schools with 34 points (Coe-Brown won the meet with 100 points), while the KHS boys were 20th out of 23 schools with two points (Conant won the meet with 76 points).
Scoring points for the Eagles were Morneau, who placed fifth for the boys in javelin for two points with a throw of 136’1” (Jayson Blaisdell of Oyster River won the event at 171’).
For the girls, Lopashanski picked up 10 points by winning the 800 meters in 2:28.81 in a thrilling finish against Hopkinton’s Cailey Stockwell, who crossed the line in 2:28.82. Lopashanski also scored six points with a third place finish in the long jump at 15’6.5” (16’5” by Coe-Brown’s Josephine Malloy won the event).
Habert-Jaques collected four points with fourth-place finish in the 300 hurdles in 55.08 (won by Stacia Paul of Newfound in 50.72).
The 4X400 relay team of Habert-Jaques, Perley, Lopashanski and Ryley Walker won the event and 10 points in 4:36.49.
Garland brought home four points when she finished fourth in the discus with a toss of 91’4” (Natalie Riley of Coe-Brown won the event with throw of 111’3”).
