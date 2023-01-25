Editor’s note: 2022-2023 Miss Mount Washington Valley Teen Madison Walcott, the daughter of Amy and Chris Walcott of Bartlett, is promoting “Youth Empowerment Through Sports” by assisting, encouraging and celebrating Mount Washington Valley athletes.
My goal is to highlight fellow student-athletes each month who are making a difference on their sports teams at Kennett High and in the community. Here is my November selection. Nominations are in for the athlete of the month for December, and this was not a surprise and was well-deserved. The athlete of the month is senior Sam Seavey.
Sam is a three-sport athlete, and has excellent grades.
Sam, the son of Michelle and Stephen Seavey and lives in North Conway and competes on the Kennett High varsity football, hockey and baseball teams.
Last baseball season, he was a junior captain and earned Division II All-State accolades. Sam has been playing baseball since he was five and right away he fell in love with the game.
Sam has committed to play baseball at Husson College next year.
Over the past couple of years, Sam has grown as a person, developed into a hardworking and motivational leader.
He has also played hockey for 13 years and is really good at it. At the start of this hockey season, he got not just one but, two hat tricks.
Sam loves to play sports because he loves to compete as a team, get better at athletics every day and believes sports allow you to make friends for life. Sam loves to push himself every day and be competitive.
Sam says he wants to inspire young athlete’s to compete and have fun.
As for advice he would give to other athletes: “Just stick with it and enjoy every second. It goes by fast, so just enjoy every part of the process and just have fun because sports are the best!”
