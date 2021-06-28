CONWAY — When Parker Coleman suits up in the annual CHaD East-West High School All-Star Football Game in Grappone Stadium at Saint Anselm College in Manchester on July 17 (kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.), he’ll be playing for more than the love of the game. He is playing to honor his good friend Tucker Day, 9, of Conway who has been a patient at Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Hospital since he was five.
No one will be cheering louder for Parker than Tucker, an energetic soon-to-be-fifth-grader and the son of Krista and Tony Day, both of Conway.
Parker, 18, the son of Kristin and Noah Coleman of Conway, just graduated from Kennett High School, where he was the starting quarterback for the Eagles for the past three years.
Players are not required to fundraise to play in the game but they have generated over $535,000 since the game began. Last year’s teams raised $46,000 despite the pandemic.
“When Parker was asked to be on the CHaD roster, we know everyone is encouraged to raise money for CHaD,” Kristin Coleman, who teaches third-grade at Conway Elementary School, explained. “We wanted to do something special. I looked around and we found out there is actually a child at Conway Elementary with ties to CHaD. It was Tucker.”
This might be the closest Tucker will get to game action for the Eagles on the gridiron. At age 5, he was diagnosed with a rare heart condition called bicuspid aortic valve disease and received regular care from the pediatric doctors at Dartmouth Hitchcock.
“When he was 5,” Krista Day explained, “all of a sudden he started having episodes and he’d say, ‘Mama, my heart is going too fast.’” Tucker had another incident while participating in Project SUCCEED in gym class at the John H. Fuller School in North Conway. The school nurse discovered his heart was beating at 220 beats per minute, much quicker than a normal heartbeat, which is typically around 60-100 beats per minute.
Doctors as CHaD determined Tucker had Super VT (Ventricular Tachycardia), which according to the Mayo Clinic, is “a heart rhythm disorder (arrhythmia) caused by abnormal electrical signals in the lower chambers of the heart (ventricles).” However, during a routine echocardiogram, it was discovered that Tucker also had a severe congenital heart defect, a bicuspid aortic valve.
“Typically, in the aorta you have three flaps that open and close, but two of Tuckers are fused together,” said Krista Day, adding, “Doctors told me that he’ll never play competitive sports because he can’t be hit too hard or overwork his heart.”
Tucker currently plays baseball (his Brewers recently won the Cal Ripken Minor League championship), water skis and has played flag football.
“We’ve been doing our research,” Day said. “He may be able to play baseball and golf in high school.”
Parker and Tucker both wanted to do their part for CHaD, so over April vacation, with the help of Abbey Donaldson, the visual media teacher at KHS, the trio made a video to support CHAD.
“Hi, everyone. My name is Parker Coleman and I've been selected to the CHaD East-West All-Star football game. The point of the CHaD game is to raise money for the Children's Hospital at Dartmouth. Here's my buddy Tucker who is a current patient at CHaD. He has a rare heart condition and has been visiting there since he was five. My goal is to raise $1,000 in Tucker's name. I encourage everyone to visit my CHaD fundraising site and to learn more about Tucker, and ways to donate. Thank you.”
You can see the video at tinyurl.com/jsmwywmy.
Initially, the thinking was since Parker’s jersey is No. 5, and Tucker was diagnosed when he was 5, that they might be able to get 200 people to each donate $5 to reach the $1,000 mark.
The goal of $1,000 was shattered within four days, and as of Monday, it had raised $3,400 for CHaD.
Watching Tucker and Parker interact before, during and after the video shoot, you can see they have a genuine bond.
When asked who his favorite football player is, Tucker quickly said, “Tom Brady,” but when asked who was next, with a big grin, he replied, “Parker.”
During the video shoot, which took place in Gary Millen Stadium, Parker had a little stage fright with his lines and needed to do a couple of takes before nailing it. After the winning rendition, Tucker celebrated as if the duo had scored a touchdown.
Once the shoot was over, Tucker ran pass routes and Parker was right on the money with his tosses.
Tucker is doing great. He’s on blood pressure medicine and sees his doctors at Dartmouth-Hitchcock once a year for a check-up.
“They’ve been awesome,” Day said. “Dr. (David) Crowley has been so amazing with Tucker. He draws everything out and explains it to Tucker.”
Tucker has a friend and fan for life in Parker.
“He’s amazing,” Parker, who will attend Bridgton Academy in the fall, said. “He is the kindest soul and has the biggest heart.”
Team East is looking to defend its 2019 championship after the 2020 game was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The East squad, of which Coleman is the lone Kennett athlete, is made up of 46 players from 19 schools located to the east of the Everett Turnpike/Interstate 93 dividing line.
Parker is one of four quarterbacks on the East’s roster along with Kyle Gora of Alvirne, Jonah Burnell of Exeter and Alex Cheek of Gilford.
The West, which has 46 players from 18 schools, holds a 5-3 edge in the series.
As New Hampshire's only full-service, comprehensive children's hospital, the Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth‐Hitchcock (CHaD), according to its website, “is committed to providing outstanding compassionate care for children and their families. Their physician expertise provides primary, specialty, and tertiary care to the children of New Hampshire, Vermont and beyond.”
