FRYEBURG — The Fryeburg Academy softball team saw its season come to an abrupt end in Gardiner, Maine on Friday in the Class B quarterfinals. Gardiner, the No. 2 seeds, had a big three-run fourth inning to break the game open and go on to beat the No. 10 seeded Raiders 6-1.
Fryeburg’s recipe for success all season long was great pitching and defense. The Raiders (10-8) had trouble scoring runs at times, and that proved to be their undoing against the Tigers (17-2).
Gardiner pitcher Lainey Cooney allowed only 5 hits while striking out nine Raiders on the afternoon. The Tigers also played near-perfect defense, including making two plays at the plate to thwart Fryeburg scoring opportunities.
The first big play came in the top of the third inning with the game scoreless. FA’s Emma Rydman reached third with the fundamentally strong Ana Maria Maillett at the plate. Coach Mackenzie Buzzell made a wise decision to try to squeeze Rydman home from third since the Raiders had difficulty scoring with runners in scoring position as of late.
The most important component of the squeeze is getting the bunt down. Ana Maria did just that and Rydman broke for home with what would be the first run of the game and a Raider lead. It was then that Gardine Cooley made arguably the play of the game. Cooley scooped up the bunt in front of the plate and turned toward first and faked a throw. Instead, she won the race to the plate in time to tag Rydman for the final out of the inning.
The Tigers took the lead for good in the bottom of the third on an infield hit, steal of second and a successful sacrifice bunt to advance the runner to third. The run scored on a single.
Gardiner tacked on three more runs in the fourth on two singles, a double and an FA throwing error.
The hosts flashed the defensive leather again in the sixth inning when senior Katy McIntyre tried to score from second on a base hit. The Gardner left-fielder came up throwing and deceived a strike to the Tigers’ catcher, who was able to tag McIntyre for the third out of the inning.
“Our defense has been shut down all year,” Ryan Gero, Tigers’ head coach, told the media following the game.
Fryeburg’s lone run came off the bat of senior Shelby Purslow, while Rydman, who improved dramatically both in the field and in the batter’s box, had two hits for girls from Fryeburg.
Gardiner advanced to the Class B Regional semifinals where the Tigers beat No. 3 Poland (22-3) 6-2 on Saturday.
No. 1 York (19-2) is scheduled to play No. 2 Gardner on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the University of Southern Maine in Gorham, Maine in the Class B South Regional Finals.
On the other half of the bracket, No. 6 Hermon (11-8) is slated to play No. 8 Winslow (14-7) at Brewer High School in Brewer, Maine on Tuesday at 8 p.m.
The state championship game is scheduled to be played on June 18.
The youngsters on this team got some great experience playing with the season on the line and should come out stronger next year.
As for the seniors — Brooke Emery, Camden Jones, Katie McIntyre, Shelby Purslow, Emma Rydman and Emily Walker — we will miss them but never forget their effort and class in the way they represented Fryeburg Academy through the softball medium. Good luck seniors and we hope to see you at home games next season.
