GRAY, Maine — The Fryeburg Academy boys’ basketball team traveled to Gray-New Gloucester last Tuesday night and ran into a hot hand, and a very tough defense, which led to a 60-47 loss to the host Patriots. On Saturday, the Raiders lost a hard-fought 49-46 road contest to Cape Elizabeth.

Nate Herbert unleashed the hot hand, knocking down nine 3-pointers on his way to a game-high 29 points to lift Gray to 4-2 on the season while the Raiders slipped to 3-3.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.