GRAY, Maine — The Fryeburg Academy boys’ basketball team traveled to Gray-New Gloucester last Tuesday night and ran into a hot hand, and a very tough defense, which led to a 60-47 loss to the host Patriots. On Saturday, the Raiders lost a hard-fought 49-46 road contest to Cape Elizabeth.
Nate Herbert unleashed the hot hand, knocking down nine 3-pointers on his way to a game-high 29 points to lift Gray to 4-2 on the season while the Raiders slipped to 3-3.
The Raiders (2-4) have struggled to defend against the three-point shot this entire season, and in this one, they could not answer with a sustained offensive reply. The Patriots jumped on the boys from Fryeburg early, outscoring their guests 20-7 in the first quarter. Gray grew the lead to 33-12 at the half.
Coach Daniel Thomas’ troops were much better in the second half, but the Raiders have yet to play a complete two-way game since their opener against Greeley.
FA has shown it can play in a balanced philosophy, with “The General” Gunnar Saunders picking the opponent’s pockets for steals, and he’s a skilled rebounder who can penetrate and score off the dribble. Saunders led the offensive attack for the Raiders with 16 points on seven field goals and a pair of free throws.
Fellow team captain Bryce Richardson added 10 points (two 3-pointers, two 2-pointers and a pair of foul shots); Camden Johnson had seven points; Lorenzo Catana Vallemani, six; Joao Teixeira Orlando, five; and Austin Waren, three.
Against Cape (4-3), Coach Thomas said the Raiders had chances down the stretch but failed to cash in to seal the win.
The Raiders were led by Saunders, who registered a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds along with four steals. He is consistently putting together an all-conference season.
Another member of the Raiders who has lifted his game with good coaching and effort is Richardson, who has natural ability on defense with his quick hands and feet. He has upped his game on the offensive end, too. Richardson has shown improvement from distance and has an ability to penetrate and dish with a killer hesitation crossover dribble drive to break down defenses. He scored nine points, had seven rebounds and four assists.
Keeping up on the stat sheet for the Raiders, was Orlando, who pitched in at Cape Elizabeth with seven rebounds and three blocked shots. Finally, Johnson has proven quite capable from the three-point line both in the flow of the game and when the game is on the line.
With this level of balanced play on offense, the Raiders are a complicated team to figure out. They look as if they could go on an extended win streak once they figure the game out, and put it all together. Fryeburg hosted Lake Region on Tuesday. Results were not known as of press time.
FA is scheduled to close out the week on the road, completing a home-and-home with the Lakers in Naples, Maine, on Saturday at 4 p.m.
