CONWAY — Coming off it most successful season in four decades, the Kennett High girls’ soccer team had three athletes received Division II All-State honors.
Junior Emily Kenny, a standout defender, was named to All-State, First-Team.
Freshman Aida Wheat, a forward, was selected to All-State, Second-Team.
Sophomore Marissa Caputo, a midfielder, was chosen to All-State, Honorable Mention.
“Though we showed on and off the field that the 2020 squad was one team collectively, the coaching staff believed that these were the correct choices for this year's team,” Coach Ron Krieger said of the honorees. “Congratulations ladies!”
He added: “Now don't get lazy, complacent, or unmotivated! You will hear over and over from the greatest teams and individual athletes throughout time, championships are won in the offseason! Believe in the power of Kennett girls soccer.”
Kennett went 9-3 (5-10-1 in 2019), posting its highest win total in the program’s history, which dates back to 1981. The Eagles also put together their longest win streak by winning eight matches in a row.
KHS reached the Elite Eight for the first time this fall and loses just four seniors to graduation.
Wheat, set the team’s single-season scoring mark with 15 goals and four assists this season. Sophomore Shannon Abrams added nine goals with 10 assists this fall for the Eagles. Both will be back in 2021 and looking for even bigger things for KHS soccer.
