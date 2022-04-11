CONWAY — The Kennett High baseball team would like to remind Mother Nature that it’s time to play ball, and the weather has not been cooperative for America’s favorite pastime. The Eagles have been forced to spend more time indoors this spring than they would have liked. While the snow left early, rain has put a damper on things so far.
Coach Josh McAllister had two scrimmages and a jamboree lined up for his troops but was only able to get in a scrimmage against Inter-Lakes in Meredith. A scrimmage at Spaulding High School and a jamboree at Prospect Mountain were both lost to bad weather.
McAllister was able to pick up an exhibition game against Lake Region at Bridgton Academy in Bridgton, Maine late on Monday afternoon. Results were not known as of press time.
Kennett is scheduled to open the Division II season on the road in Wolfeboro against longtime rival Kingswood on Wednesday (4 p.m.).
The Eagles are slated to host Merrimack Valley for their home-opener on Friday (4 p.m.).
The good news is this spring feels like a normal one for McAllister, his players and the coaching staff.
“We have no COVID restrictions,” he said by phone Monday. “We had no impact on our four-week KHS Baseball Cal Ripken Spring Training session with 70 kids.”
McAllister added: “It’s been three years for us to get back to where things we did normally are happening again. We have freshmen in high school now that were part of the Cal Ripken Spring Training the last time things were normal. It’s been great.”
Kennett went 5-4 in the 2021 regular season with three games canceled due to COVID-19 in Division II.
Kennett drew the No. 5 seed and had to travel to Plymouth on May 31 to play the Bobcats, the No. 4 seeds.
Plymouth won a pitcher’s duel 2-0 to advance to the Sweet 16.
Also last year, the Eagles received the American Baseball Coaches Association's Team Academic Excellence Award honor. The award goes to high school and college programs coached by ABCA members that post a cumulative Grade Point Average over 3.0 on a 4.0 scale for the current academic year.
“I couldn’t be prouder of the work that our players put into their academics this year,” McAllister said last spring. “I’ve been trying for this for our program for five years.”
He added: “This award was given out to 580 schools across all divisions of college baseball and high school. Of the 580 recognized, 202 were high school programs. Only eight of the high school programs recognized were from New England and the Kennett Eagles Baseball Program was the only high school from New Hampshire recognized.”
KHS lost Noah Barrows, Parker Coleman, Riley Gavett, Harrison Keeler, Brady King and Sean Regnier to graduation last spring.
There were 32 players out for the program this spring.
McAllister plans to carry 13 players on the varsity squad with some possibly swinging between the varsity and junior varsity teams. Fourteen players made the JV squad.
Seniors on this year’s varsity team are Ryan Allen, Will Metz, Scott Mohla, Steven Rines and Brady Robitaille; juniors are Caleb Bradford, Jack Robinson, Sam Seavey and Bridger Viger; sophomores Zach Moore and Brody Nagle; and freshmen Jacob Brown, Matt Charette and Devon Jakubec.
“I like this team,” McAllister said. “We’re a little inexperienced. Our seniors only have a year of experience or none because of COVID. While we don’t have a lot of players with two or three years of varsity experience, I think it’s an extremely talented group both on varsity and JV. We have guys on the JV who will be impact varsity players.”
Allen, Robitaille, Robinson and Seavey have been selected as the team captains.
Allen will man the hot-corner playing third base and brings a solid bat to the top of the lineup. Robitaille returns to left field and is also a more than capable hitter.
Seavey is penciled in as the No. 1 starter on the mound for the hometown flock, but when not on the bump, he’ll play shortstop, while Robinson moves from behind to plate to his more natural second base position.
McAllister sees Mohla as a utility infielder who brings blazing speed to the diamond. “He’s fast-fast,” McAllister said, smiling. “I think we may see him in the Justin Olson role creating havoc on the base paths.”
Metz is being counted on as a reliever while Rines was a pleasant surprise in coming out for the team this spring. “He has a nice three-quarter delivery that can be deceiving,” said McAllister. “We’re counting on him for relief innings.”
Viger will be at first base and has a good eye at the plate, while the speedy Bradford will see action in the outfield.
Nagle is slated to start in right field, while Moore is the reserve catcher and can play several other positions if needed.
Jakubec will start at catcher.
“I’ve only had one other freshman start at catcher for me and that was Dom (Jones),” said McAllister. “Devon is a very good defensive catcher and he’s experienced at calling games.”
Brown will play shortstop when Seavey is on the mound and is the team’s No. 2 pitcher.
Charrette is the team’s centerfielder, who may also see time on the bump this spring.
“His skills are advanced,” McAllister said. “He runs the bases very well. Right now, he’s in the mix to be our closer. He has a good fastball and a plus changeup and a plus curve.”
Fellow freshman Logan Ramsey will swing between the varsity and junior varsity to open the season as a pitcher.
McAllister also has a talented core of assistants. Seth Allen returns for the sixth year as the varsity assistant, while Doc Walker, the bullpen guru, has been bumped up as the varsity bench coach; Ryan Richard is the new hitting instructor; and DJ Johnson is the new pitching coach.
Former KHS standouts Josh Drew and cousin Kenny Drew are the junior varsity coaches.
“I have a staff and half,” McAllister said smiling. “We have a good line of communication throughout the program.”
McAllister wants his team to get better every day and believes the Eagles can be a playoff team.
“I think we’re going to be an exciting team,” he said. “We’re going to get on base and manufacture runs. We stole 11 bases at Inter-Lakes (a 4-3 loss). In that game, we either had runners on second and third or the bases loaded in each of the first five innings. We only got five hits, but couldn’t get the timely hit when we needed it.”
McAllister added: “This team has been really enjoyable to be around. You can’t tell the difference between the seniors and freshmen — they all get along — that’s when you know you have a good group.”
