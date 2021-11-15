CONWAY — Wednesday was a day six local student-athletes will never forget as they made life-changing decisions — decisions that will see them continue their athletic careers. It was National Letter of Intent signing day. The first day where athletes could officially commit to colleges and universities for the 2022-23 school year.
Three current Kennett High seniors — Taylor Garland, Taylor Gaudette and Grace Perley —signed their letters of intent in a ceremony Wednesday afternoon in the Peter Ames Gymnasium at KHS surrounded by family and current coaches.
Three former Eagles — Grace Castonguay, Theo Castonguay and Grace Murphy also signed their letters in separate ceremonies.
Taylor Gaudette will be venturing the furthest from the nest. The Tamworth resident and daughter of Kim and Randy Gaudette, signed to play field hockey for Converse University in Spartanburg, South Carolina. The four-year starter for the KHS field hockey team and helped the Eagles to the 2020 state championship was joined at her singing by Coach Cassie Daley.
This girl right here officially signed with Converse Field Hockey Valkyries in Spartanburg, S.C.,” Kim Gaudette shared on Facebook. “She has worked endlessly to meet her goals on and off the field! We are so incredibly proud and can’t wait to see what the next four years have in store. Time to spread those wings Taylor Gaudette. We love you and know that nothing but good things are coming your way. Taylor committed to Converse on Aug. 15.”
Taylor, who plans to study biology, also considered Eastern Connecticut State University and Colby Sawyer College, but Converse captured her heart on a campus visit.
“Converse has a strong and diverse field hockey program along with competitive academics,” she said. “When I visited campus, I instantly fell in love with the community feeling.
Taylor added: “I want to thank my parents for the continuous support and all of my coaches and teammates that have inspired my love for field hockey.”
The Converse University field hockey team (12-6) won its first-ever South Atlantic Conference Carolinas Tournament championship with a 1-0 win over Limestone on Nov. 7.
According to the school website: “The Valkyries posted their most wins ever in a season and defeated an opponent three times in one season. Converse also won its first regular-season championship, won the conference Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Freshman of the Year and Coach of the Year Awards. Won its first tournament game on Nov. 5 and capped the weekend off with their first tournament championship. Home field advantage helped the Valkyries throughout this season as they finished a perfect 9-0 at home this season.”
Taylor Garland of Bartlett signed her letter of intent to attend Saint Joseph's College in Standish, Maine, with her mom Theresa and brother Buddy in attendance along with Eileen and Bernie Livingston, her cross-country and track and field coaches.
“My favorite sport is track and I’m dedicated to putting all my time and effort into it,” Taylor shared online in her recruiting profile. “I love my track team and would do anything thing for them. I support all my team members at all meets and I am a very competitive person. I like winning, and I will do anything for my track team to be at their best and to push themselves hard as well. Winning alone is nowhere near as much fun as winning together.”
Taylor is a diverse track and field athlete who competed in the 1,600 meters along with the shot put and discus. She qualified for the Division II Championships as a junior in the shot put. She also runs cross-country and plans to do all three sports in college.
The Monks offer indoor track and field as well as outdoor track and field. Coach Tom Dann is in his eighth season at the helm of the program at Saint Josephs.
“The Saint Joseph's College outdoor track & field teams competed in their first-ever home meet held at the Saint Joseph's College Athletics Complex,” last March 27, according to the school’s website. The Monks compete in Division III in the Great Northeast Athletic Conference.
Grace Perley signed her letter of intent to run cross-country and eventually track for Saint Anselm College in Manchester. Her mom Brittany and dad Chris were on hand for the ceremony along with Eileen and Bernie Livingston, her cross-country and outdoor track coaches.
“Grace has committed to Saint Anselm and will be running Division II cross-country in the North East 10 Conference as a Hawk next year,” Chris shared on Facebook. “So thankful to Conway Rec and the Livingstons who introduced her to running in elementary school. Grace now carries that tradition on as a volunteer coach for the Rec cross-country and track programs. The Livingston Family continued to coach her through middle school, high school and during summer FAST camp, and many miles with the White Mountain Milers.
He added: “So proud of this girl for finding the perfect fit for her future at Saint Anselm. It has taken a lot of work, dedication, sacrifice for her to be where she is today and we are so immensely proud of her and grateful to so many who have supported her along this path.”
Grace has been a four-year starter on the KHS cross-country and track team. She was a captain on this fall’s successful Kennett girls’ cross-country team which finished fourth in Division II and qualified for the prestigious Meet of Champions.
“The Saint Anselm College women's cross country team finished eighth out of 18 teams competing at Saturday's NCAA Division II East Region Championship race in central New York,” according to the school’s website.
Coach Brian Stankiewicz is in his fourth season at the helm of the Hawks.
Grace plans to study nursing at Saint Anselm.
“My goal for the future is to become a travel nurse, and eventually move up to being a psychiatric nurse practitioner,” she said.
Wednesday was a great day for the Saint Michael's College cross-country team. The Purple Knights of Colchester, Vermont, landed the multi-talented siblings Grace and Theo Catonguay of Jackson. The 2020 and 2021 Kennett graduates, whose parents are Lynne and Ted Castonguay of Jackson, signed their letters of intent in different parts of the country. Grace in Vermont and Theo in Utah.
“Today Theo Castonguay signed his National Letter of Intent to ski for Saint Michaels College and Grace Castonguay signed her Aid Award Letter (as a transfer student) to ski for Saint Michaels College,” Lynne Castonguay shared on Facebook. “Grace will enter as a second-semester sophomore this spring for the SMC class of 2024 and Theo will enter in the fall of 2022, after his post-grad year in Utah skiing for Soldier Hollow Nordic and Biathlon, as a freshman in the SMC class of 2026.
She added: “In addition to skiing for Saint Michaels, both will be able to continue biathlon training throughout college with the Ethan Allen Biathlon Club at the National Guard base in Jericho, Vt. and will still be part of Soldier Hollow Biathlon. We are thrilled to join the Saint Michaels ski family, and that both kids are at the same school! A big thank you to (Soldier Hollow) coaches Zachary Hall and Gerritt Garberich who helped them grow exponentially this past year! Congratulations to all the student-athletes around the country for signing NLIs today! Your hard work is recognized and applauded! Go Knights!”
Grace helped the Kennett High girls win their sixth consecutive Division II State Cross-Country Skiing Championship at Great Glen Trails in Pinkham Notch on March 4, 2020, finishing second in both the morning classic and afternoon freestyle (skate) races.
Theo, who graduated a year early from KHS, finished third individually in classic and freestyle at the State Meet in 2020 as a sophomore and, as a junior, placed second in both the classic and sprint events.
“I chose Saint Mike’s because of the kind and welcoming attitude that I experienced the first time I met the team,” Grace said. “Molly (Peters, head Nordic coach) and Pennie (McEdward Rand, assistant Nordic coach) exude excitement and passion for coaching and creating a strong team full of positive people. Saint Mike’s proximity to the (Ethan Allen Biathlon Club) range allows me to continue my biathlon endeavors as well. The small school feel and personal connections between classmates and professors also drew me in. I am so excited to be competing in the EISA (Eastern Intercollegiate Ski Association) as a Knight this Carnival season!”
Grace and Theo will join five other Granite Staters on the team including Gavin Graham, son of Chris and Jim Graham, who are regulars to the Mount Washington Valley who live in Concord.
The Knights compete in the Eastern Intercollegiate Ski Association with Boston College, Bowdoin College, Colby College, Colby Sawyer College, Dartmouth College, Harvard University, the University of New Hampshire, Middlebury College, Plymouth State University, St. Lawrence University, the University of Vermont and Williams College.
Grace Murphy of Kearsarge signed her National Letter of Intent to Stonehill College in North Easton, Mass., to play lacrosse on Wednesday during a ceremony at the Holderness School. The daughter of Kelley and Pat Murphy of Kearsarge, she was joined in the ceremony by Holderness Women’s Lacrosse Coach and Athletic Director Jenna Simon and her son Cam to celebrate the occasion.
“Next stop Stonehill College,” Kelley Murphy shared on Facebook. Class of 2026 — Congratulations LuLu! Your dedication and commitment to excellence on and off the field have made you the athlete and scholar you are today, so very proud of all you have achieved and all that is headed your way.”
Grace, who attended Kennett her first two years of high school, has been a three-sport standout at Holderness in lacrosse, soccer and ice hockey. She is regarded as one of the top ice hockey players in the state and was recruited by schools to play collegiate hockey but opted for lacrosse.
Grace was one of 10 “Holderness School student-athletes committed to play competitive college athletics on Wednesday,” according to the school’s website. “These students represent some of the top athletic talent in New Hampshire and New England and are testaments to Holderness School’s culture of academic and athletic excellence.”
The Skyhawks, who play in the North East 10 Conference, are coached by Katie Conover, who is in her 14th year at the helm of the program. Stonehill went 4-6 last season in conference play. The Skyhawks play three Granite State schools in Franklin Pierce University, Saint Anselm College and Southern New Hampshire University.
All in all, a special day for the hometown flock.
