CONWAY — Cassie Daley knows field hockey, and knows her players.
Daley, who has guided Kennett High to five Final Four appearances in the last seven years, including the school’s second championship in the sport which came Sunday with the 2-0 win over previously undefeated Soueghan at home (see related story), had a hunch four years ago this senior class might one day be special.
In 2017, although tempted to move a freshman up to the varsity squad, Daley kept this unit together. That year, the KHS junior varsity field hockey squad capped off an undefeated season by winning the 7 vs. 7 Harvest Jamboree Tournament in Wolfeboro. The Eagles went 5-0 on the day to finish the season with a perfect 19-0 record.
The Eagles, coached then by Jordan Lemerise, opened the tourney by beating hosts Kingswood 3-0. From there, KHS beat Pembroke 2-0; topped Plymouth 2-1; beat Masonic 2-0; and then blanked Plymouth 2-0 in the championship game.
Kennett outscored its opponents 70-3 that fall.
Players on that JV roster included Liz Koroski, Faith Downing, Maddie Stewart, Glennys Chambers, Kathryn Hawkes, Jaelin Cummings, Livy Curry, Ella Chandler, Maddie Avery, Mckenzie Carr, Ava Jarrell, Jade Grant, Cierra MacDonald, Amber Grant and Hannah Frittenburg.
“Our program keeps getting better and better and I believe we have some great young talent moving up,” Daley said that fall. “I am already ready to start preparing for next season!”
That year marked the first time in four years, Daley did not carrying a freshman on the varsity to open the season, and it wasn’t because there was a lack of talent.
“We have a lot of good freshmen,” she said. “I looked at them during the preseason and said, ‘Wow, they’re going to be really good.’ Given our numbers and the returning girls, I thought the (freshmen) girls needed that experience of playing with each other as much as they can. I didn’t want to rush them and then have them not playing much on the varsity.”
On Sunday, Liz Koroski, Maddie Stewart, Kathryn Hawkes, Jaelin Cummings, Livy Curry, Ella Chandler, Mckenzie Carr and Amber Grant along with Tatum Brett fulfilled the promise their coach saw in them four years ago.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.