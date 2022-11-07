AMHERST — If there’s a better football team in Division II than Souhegan, Kennett High Coach Scott Stearns would be surprised. The No. 4 seeded Sabers hosted and dismantled the Eagles 49-7 in the opening round of the Division II playoffs on a balmy 75-degree Saturday afternoon.

The boys from Conway ran into a Souhegan squad loaded with speed and talent led by sophomore quarterback Romy Jain, who might be the best player in the Granite State.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.