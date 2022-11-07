AMHERST — If there’s a better football team in Division II than Souhegan, Kennett High Coach Scott Stearns would be surprised. The No. 4 seeded Sabers hosted and dismantled the Eagles 49-7 in the opening round of the Division II playoffs on a balmy 75-degree Saturday afternoon.
The boys from Conway ran into a Souhegan squad loaded with speed and talent led by sophomore quarterback Romy Jain, who might be the best player in the Granite State.
“They’re a very good team,” Stearns said by phone on Sunday. “We just didn’t have the horses to keep up with them. Romy Jain is the real deal. He’s a Division I (college) prospect. He put the ball where only his guys could get it.”
He added: “We had a good week of practice to prepare for them, but their speed is unreal. We watched all of their games, and on film, we felt we’d have to play a perfect game to compete with them, but they were even better live.”
Kennett (6-4) was without talented receiver/defensive back and kicker Daven Bailey. The sophomore missed the final three games with a back injury.
The injury bug continued to bite the Eagles, who lost senior captain Evan Koroski to injury just before halftime.
“Not having Evan and Daven hurt us, but that wasn’t the difference,” said Stearns. “I might be exaggerating a bit, but we probably played nine different defenses hoping to slow (Souhegan) down. The first play of the game, they hit us for a long play and never let up.”
He added: “I’m real proud of our guys, they never gave up and battled to the final whistle.”
Members of this year’s team include seniors Sawyer Battles, Sean Carrier, Jordan Eagers, Austin Hatch, Brady Hooper, Evan Koroski, Trevor Larsen, Elijah Littlefield, Noah Nowell, Cooper Santuccio, Sam Seavey, Traevon Spurlock, Kyle Stearns and Cole Westover; juniors Brody Nagle, Tavon Porter and Tyler Walcott; and sophomores Owen Arias, Daven Bailey, Jacob Brown, Matt Burke, Ben Chick, Pat Cunio, Gavin Glencross, AJ Guida, Sawyer Hussey, Devon Jakeubec, Tristyn Jones, Leam Lettre, Brady Mchenery, Hayden Nickerson, Caleb Picanco, Gabe Shaw, Austin Silvia, David Silvia, Logan Troon, Richie Vargus, Jeremy Wheeler and Greyson Witchley; and freshmen Jason Baker, Parker Brown, Ryan Chick, Brady Cummings, Eddy Daggett, Jack Ducker, Beckett Freberg, Owen Grames-Edwards, Keegan Jay, Korbin Kellabreau, Allen Noung and Owen Robertson.
Jain, who threw six touchdowns and piled up more than 350 yards in his high school debut against Kennett last year in a 48-0 win on opening day, had the fans a The Jungle on their feet on the opening play of the game. He connected with McGrath down the left5 sideline for a 70-yard TD with 11:39 left in the first quarter.
After the hosts scored on their second possession, the boys from Conway got on the scoreboard with 4:11 left in the first quarter on a 12-yard touchdown run by senior captain Sean Carrier. Tyler Walcott booted the extra point.
The Sabers cashed in on another big play when talented running back JJ Bright burst through a hole and went 44 yards to the land of six with 1:50 left in the first period.
Bright extended the Souhegan lead to 28-7 when he scored on a five-yard run with 7:50 remaining in the first half.
The Eagles fumbled on their next possession, which gave the Sabers a short field to operate on. Jain connected with Madux McGrath for his second touchdown catch of the day, this one from 13 yards out.
The Sabers led 35-7 with 6:19 left in the first half.
The half ended with a promising KHS drive stalling on the Souhegan 17.
“We moved the ball on them,” Stearns said. “We had three fumbles, and you can’t do that against a team like Souhegan. We fumbled once on their 10 when we were down 21-7. We just didn’t capitalize on our opportunities and they just gassed us with big plays.”
The Eagles tried several different offensive schemes including having Koroski operate out of the “Wildcat” formation.
With 8:41 remaining in the third quarter, Jain scored in a quarterback sneak from a yard out, lifting the score to 42-7.
The Sabers closed out the scoring with eight seconds left in the third frame when running back Carson Bain went 55 yards for a TD.
Stearns tipped his cap to Jain.
“They’re by far the best team that we’ve played,” he said. “I’d be surprised if they don’t win it all. Jain is so good, and they have so many different weapons on that team. The way Romy Jain runs that offense is something to watch.”
Statistically on the day, the Eagles were held to just under 200 yards of total offense. Carrier had 16 carries for 69 yards (one catch for eight yards); Koroski, 13 rushes for 46 yards; Walcott, five carries for 33 yards; Sam Seavey, one rush for 10 yards (one catch for 10 yards) Tavon Porter, two carries for six years; and Matt Burke, one rush for six yards.
Quarterback Brody Nagle was 2-14 for 18 yards through the air, and had five carries for seven yards.
Defensively, Carrier led the Eagles with four tackles; Devon Jakeubec, three; Burke, Korosski, Noah Nowell, Porter, Seavey and Traevon Spurlock, two each; and Ben Chick, Sawyer Hussey, Trevor Larsen, Cooper Santuccio, Kyle Stearns and Walcott, one apiece.
This was Stearns’ first year at the helm of his alma mater.
“I’m really happy with what we accomplished,” he said. “I couldn’t ask for more from our seniors for embracing everything we presented them. I’m proud of the coaches and all of our players.”
He added: “We’re losing a great group of seniors, but we have some talented players coming back. What we need to do to get over the top is have these guys buy into the offseason. We have some warriors in the gym in the offseason, but not as many as I’d like to see.”
As for highlights, Stearns said there were many.
“I’m proud of the culture we’ve brought back to Kennett football,” he said. “I think the program lacked discipline and culture for a few years. Is it fully back to where we want it to be? No, but we’ve worked to lay a solid foundation. I want to get that allure back where everyone is proud to be an Eagle and wants to be an Eagle.”
He added: “Another highlight was being able to coach Kyle during his senior year. (Assistant Coach) Jody Rogers and I were his fourth-grade coaches and to be able to walk him out the door his senior year was special.”
In other first-round action on Saturday, form held with each of the top four seeds winning. No. 1 Belmont/Gilford (20-0) hosted and beat No. 8 St. Thomas (5-5) 24-0; No. 2 Pelham (10-0) hosted and beat No. 7 Plymouth (5-5) 63-14; and No. 3 Bow (9-1) hosted and beat No. 6 Hanover (6-4) 32-0.
“I think the top teams in the west (Pelham and Souhegan) might be the best in DII,” Stearns said.
In the lone meeting this season, Pelham scored with 32 seconds left for a 28-21 win in Amherst on Oct. 21.
In semifinal action, scheduled for this Saturday at 1 p.m., No. 1 Belmont/Gilford hosts No. 4 Souhegan (9-1), and No. 2 Pelham hosts No. 3 Bow.
The championship game is scheduled for Nov. 19, 1 p.m. at Bedford High School.
