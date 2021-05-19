FRYEBURG — In a Saturday home rematch against St. Doms (2-3), the Fryeburg Raiders (4-3) boys’ lacrosse team suffered a tough 9-8 loss. The boys had beaten St. Doms two weeks earlier in Lewiston by a 7-6 score.
It was a tough loss for Fryeburg after holding a four-goal lead, 6-2, at the start of the second half The St. Dom's goalie was greatly improved since the first game the teams played against each other, and the Galligan brothers (Will and Owen) and (Myles) Garland, top attackmen for the Raiders this season had a hard time getting their shots.
The Saints’ defense played tight on these shooters, forcing turnovers and intercepting passes that ultimately cost Fryeburg the game and ended their winning streak at four games.
Two-goal scorers for Fryeburg included Will Galligan, Haden Fox and Rohan Hikel. Owen Galligan and Garland netted one apiece. Will Galligan also contributed a few phenomenal assists. Fryeburg's keeper Patrick Harris recorded a total of five saves.
For the Saints, it was the Roman Vitolo show, who tallied three of his five goals during the visitor’s fourth-quarter comeback.
The Raiders aim to start another winning streak when they host Westbrook (0-5) on Wednesday (4 p.m.), and are slated to close out the week on Saturday with a trip to South Paris, Maine, to play Oxford Hills (2-3) for a 10:30 a.m. match.
Fryeburg topped the Vikings 8-7 on May 8 in Fryeburg.
Portions of this article contributed by Christine Scheid, FA boys lacrosse manager.
