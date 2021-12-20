FRYEBURG — Coach Daniel Thomas recorded his first victory as head coach of the Fryeburg Academy boys’ basketball team when the Raiders defeated Westbrook 51-37 last Tuesday at home in the Wadsworth Arena.
FA closed out the week with a 49-41 loss at Freeport (1-2) on Friday.
The Raiders are 1-2 on the young season.
Coach Thomas told reporters that it was the defense that won this game. Holding Westbrook to 37 points he felt was quite a feat.
The Raiders were quite impressive also scoring from both inside and out. Bobby Hallam found his stroke from behind the arch as he led all scorers with 13 points. Gunnar Saunders added 12 while Jordan Zerner showed the hometown crowd his range scoring from three-point land on his way to 11 points on the night. Will Hallam presented Westbrook with a match-up problem scoring eight from inside.
FA took control early leading 15-8 after the first quarter. Westbrook, however, battled back scoring primarily from the foul line where at one point in the second was 10-for-10 from the stripe cutting the lead to just a point at the break.
Both teams seemed to be searching for offense in the third. The Raider defense held Westbrook to just six points in the fourth while taking over the game on offense.
FA ran into a streaky Freeport squad on Friday night. The Falcons jumped out to an early 14-6 first quarter lead. They extended the lead before halftime with a 7-6 second quarter advantage.
The Raider defense which was so strong in their win over Westbrook could not stop the Falcons from going off on unanswered runs including a 21-16 run by Freeport in the fourth quarter.
Will Hallam tried to keep the Raiders scoring 13 on the night. Saunders added eight; Zerner, six; Geri Daiu and Bobby Hallam, five apiece; and Roy Mugabe and Boone Douglass, two each.
Colby Arsenault led all scorers with a game-high 15 points while the Falcons also got double-digits from Shea Keigan, who added 10.
After the impressive Westbrook victory there is every reason to be optimistic about this team moving forward.
Fryeburg is scheduled to travel to Turner, Maine, to play Leavitt (2-1) on Tuesday (6:30 p.m.) in the last game before the holiday recess.
