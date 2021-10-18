FRYEBURG — The Fryeburg Academy girls’ soccer team notched its second win of the season last week with a thrilling come-from-behind 3-2 victory over Poland.
Wells (8-4-1) spoiled Fryeburg’s homecoming plans on Friday with a 7-1 victory.
“It was exciting on Tuesday to come back and win it,” Dave Hart, Raiders’ head coach, said, Saturday.
Poland opened the scoring at the 20-minute mark with a shot from 25 yards out to go up 1-0.
Fryeburg drew level eight minutes later when senior Brooke Emery scorched the back of the net.
The Knights took the lead just before the break with a goal in the 40th minute when a player followed up a rebound off the Fryeburg crossbar.
Down 2-1 at the half, Hart said the mood was upbeat in Raider Nation.
“We hadn’t been playing badly,” he said. “We had some chances in the first half but didn’t finish them. We changed the system up (at the break). Poland wasn’t pressing and that gave us some space so we switched from a 4-4-2 to a 3-4-3 and we put Lou Tillmans up top from midfield. She ended up scoring two goals.”
Eight minutes into the second stanza, Tillmans got in on the Poland keeper with a semi-breakaway and poked the ball home for the equalizer.
Tillmans netted her brace and sealed the win for the Raiders in the 56th minute on a shot from just outside the penalty area off a nice feed from sophomore Greta Grant.
“We controlled much of the second half,” said Hart. “It was a great win for the girls.”
Freshman Maya Mayhan picked up the win in goal for Fryeburg, while McIntyre and Gunther were rock-solid in front of her on defense.
On Friday, Hart saw a marked improvement from his side compared to the first encounter with Wells on the road on Sept. 22, when the Warriors dominated play winning 10-1.
“We moved the ball well and created six or seven chances each half while we never really had one the first time we played them,” he said. “This was a physical game, but the girls put in a really good effort, which was what I was looking for.”
Boston College commitment Emma Badger, who scored four goals in the first meeting, netted three on Friday in Fryeburg.
“She’s probably the best player I’ve seen in girls soccer in Maine,” said Hart. “We did all we could to try to stop her and she stilled scored a hat trick (on Friday).”
Emery scored for the Raiders.
Fryeburg is scheduled to close out the regular season on Tuesday when it plays hosts to longtime rival Lake Region (4-8) in the local derby at 3:30 p.m.
Before Tuesday’s match, the Raiders will recognize seniors Brooke Emery, Taylor Gunther, Zoe Kleban, Adriana Mas Soto, Katy McIntyre, Emma Rydman and Emily Walker.
Lake Region won the first encounter with the Raiders 3-1 in early September.
“It was a close match,” Hart recalled. “We lost Katie (McIntyre) to injury during warmups. I think we were down 1-0 at halftime and then wilted in the heat (90-degrees). One of the goals we conceded was an own goal. I know the girls are excited about the opportunity to play them again.”
