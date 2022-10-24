FRYEBURG — The regular season didn’t finish the way the Fryeburg Academy field hockey team had hoped, but the Raiders are eager to move on to the next chapter of the 2022 season — the playoffs. FA (5-9), on the strength of a 5-2 start to the season, has secured the No. 7 seed for the playoffs which are scheduled to begin on Tuesday.
The Raiders are slated to travel to No. 2 Cape Elizabeth (12-2) on Tuesday for a Class B South quarterfinal at 4 p.m.
The Capers beat FA 3-0 on Sept. 28 in Fryeburg in what was a competitive match. Coach Dede Frost’s troops were barely outshot 12-10 in the contest. Cape scored two goals in the first quarter and withstood a frantic comeback bid by the Raiders over the final three periods. Ryan Wales had nine saves for FA.
The winner of Tuesday’s game advances to the Class B semifinals next Saturday and will play the winner of the quarterfinal between No. 3 Freeport (10-3-1) and No. 6 Lake Region (5-8-1), which is scheduled to be played on Wednesday at 4 p.m. in Freeport, Maine.
Fryeburg wrapped up the regular season campaign with three tough losses. The Raiders dropped the local derby in Naples, Maine, to rival Lake Region (5-8-1) on Oct. 10, falling 4-0; fell 4-3 in an action-packed contest against Yarmouth (8-7) at home under the lights in John H. Atwood Stadium on Oct. 12; and were beaten by 5-0 by Freeport (10-3-1) at home on Oct. 15.
Before the Freeport game, the team recognized seniors Lilianah Amazeen, Alegra Bartlett, Grace Murley, Abigail Paulding, Eliza Thorne and Samantha Winterbottom for their commitment and dedication to the program over the past four years.
The visiting Falcons netted a pair of goals in the first half and tacked on an insurance tally in the second half for the win. Wales had a stellar game in goal, making 15 saves. Freeport outshot FA 18-8.
Against Lake Region, which beat FA 2-0 in the first encounter in Fryeburg on Sept. 13, the Lakers jumped out to a 2-0 first-half lead and tacked on two more in the third period. They outshot the Raiders 5-1.
