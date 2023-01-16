Fryeburg Academy junior Gunnar Saunders goes strong to the hoop past three Lake Region defenders in Naples, Maine, on Saturday. The Raiders swept a home-and-home series from their rivals. (KEVIN MURPHY PHOTO)
Fryeburg Academy senior Joao Teixeria Orlando wrestles for the ball with a Lake Region player in Naples, Maine, on Saturday. The Raiders swept a home-and-home series from their rivals. (KEVIN MURPHY PHOTO)
FRYEBURG — Bragging rights belong to the Fryeburg Academy boys’ basketball team after sweeping a home-ad-home series from rivals Lake Region. The Raiders won the opening tussle 53-35 last Tuesday before a large, vocal home crowd at the Wadsworth Arena, and then followed that up with a 53-47 road in the Lakers’ house on Saturday.
The win lift Fryeburg to 5-5 on the season while Lake Region falls to 3-7.
In the first encounter on Tuesday, play was a little sloppy in the first quarter according to FA Coach Dan Thomas because both teams came out with great defensive energy. The Raiders eventually got their offense on track midway through the quarter and finished up the first frame trailing 8-6.
The Raiders started to make good on their offensive opportunities in the second quarter when “The General” Gunnar Saunders ignited the offense. First, from the foul line, he threw a no-look pass to the left flank where Camden Johnson received the pass behind the three-point line, stepped into the shot, and netted a trey.
Saunders retreated on defense and right in front of the Raider bench picked the pocket of a Laker ball handler. Then, he fired a touchdown pass to a streaking Bryce Richardson, who took two bounces to gather himself and laid the ball in off the glass for two more points.
The Lakers inbounded the ball quickly and raced up the right side of the court, but, once again, Saunders crossed over the court with his trained eye anticipating the pass. He arrived at half-court at the same time the ball did. When Lake Region attempted to cross the mid-court line with a short pass Saunders had positioned himself perfectly and intercepted it, which led to a roar from the near-capacity crowd.
“The General” then pushed the ball into the Raider offensive end and penetrated to the basket for the two-point lay-in. Because of Saunders’ effort the Raiders had a 25-16 advantage at halftime.
The Lakers hung with the Raiders in what Coach Thomas called a back and fourth third quarter until the fourth period when Fryeburg turned up the volume on defense holding its guests to only four points over the final 8 minutes to secure the victory.
One of the most impressive things about the win was how many players can drive past and through an opponent’s defense. Geri Daiu has a very quick first step off his rocker series, and in the third quarter created a split in the Laker defense penetrating straight down broadway for a layup.
Coach Thomas said the boys from Fryeburg won with defense and got many valuable minutes from his bench personnel. Jordan Dutton, at 6’3” tall, has been forced into the starting center’s role in the absence of “Big” William Hallam, who is sidelined with a knee injury suffered in football.
The rematch on Saturday was a little closer on the scoreboard but the boys from Fryeburg prevailed just the same.
Certain gymnasiums are comforting to a shooter’s eye. The Lake Region gym was just that gymnasium for the Raiders, who tickled the twine for five 3-point field goals in the win, including two each from Camden Johnson and Joao Teixeria Orlando along with another by Lorenzo Cantana-Vallemani. The Raiders coupled their long-range success with hustling defensive pressure to leave town on the victory bus. Saunders, Richardson and Daiu were instrumental in the defensive effort.
Orlando was the high scorer for Fryeburg with 12 points.
FA has another home-and-home series this week. The Raiders are scheduled to host Poland (3-6) on Tuesday (6:30 p.m.) and then travel to the home of the Knights in Poland, Maine, on Friday (6:30 p.m.)
