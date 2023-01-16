FRYEBURG — Bragging rights belong to the Fryeburg Academy boys’ basketball team after sweeping a home-ad-home series from rivals Lake Region. The Raiders won the opening tussle 53-35 last Tuesday before a large, vocal home crowd at the Wadsworth Arena, and then followed that up with a 53-47 road in the Lakers’ house on Saturday.

The win lift Fryeburg to 5-5 on the season while Lake Region falls to 3-7.

