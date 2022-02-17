FRYEBURG — The Fryeburg Academy boys’ basketball team has advanced to the Elite Eight in the Class A South playoffs. The Raiders opened the tournament in style with a 53-29 first-round victory over Mt. Ararat behind a strong fan turnout at the Wadsworth Arena on Tuesday night.
Fryeburg (10-9), the No. 5 seed in the South, now advances to play No. 4 Gray-New Gloucester (8-10) in the Portland Expo in Portland, Maine, on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
The Raiders are more than familiar with the Patriots. The schools split their regular-season meetings with Gray winning 64-49 at home on Jan. 4, and then the Raiders winning 60-54 in overtime at home on Feb. 5.
Members of this year’s team include seniors Bobby Hallam, Roy Mugabe, Liam Quinn, Jaden Victor and Benjamin Vlug; juniors Geri Daiu, Will Hallam, Camden Johnson, Bryce Richardson and Jordan Zerner; and sophomores Boone Douglass, Jordan Dutton and Gunnar Saunders.
Fryeburg, now riding a season-long four-game win streak, dominated No. 12 seeded Mt. Ararat (2-16) from Topsham, Maine, from the outset. Coach Daniel Thomas had his team ready from the jump.
Thomas said it was quality team defense that was ultimately responsible for the victory. Coach T. gave a tip of the hat to Jordan Zenner, who shut down Mt. Ararat's top scorer Ty Henke throughout the game.
Unselfish on offense, the Raiders used multiple scorers to tame the Eagles. In the playoffs, a team comes to realize that a loss means the season is over. The Raiders passed that emotional test and will get stronger and be tougher to beat in the postseason.
Offensively, the boys from Fryeburg were led by “Big” Will Hallam, who had a game-high 18 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Gunnar Saunders and co-captain Liam Quinn contributed eight points apiece with both scoring timely baskets while proving they can perform in the pinches when the game is on the line. Co-captain Bobby Hallam added seven points in the second half, helping the Raiders pull away.
The Raiders are on a roll and are at a point in their season where they need not swing the ax any harder, they just need to sharpen the blade. The Patriots better bring a loaded wagon, or they will face defeat. Go Raiders — sharpen that ax!
The Maine Principal’s Association adopted an open tournament format this winter due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In other Elite Eight action at the Expo on Saturday, No. 3 Marshwood plays No. 11 Biddeford at 4 p.m.; No. 2 Greely plays No. 10 Brunswick at 5:30 p.m.; and No. 1 Falmouth plays No. 9 Westbrook at 9 p.m.
