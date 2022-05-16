FRYEBURG — Persistence is paying off for the Fryeburg Academy girls’ tennis team this season. Fryeburg traveled to Readfield, Maine, on May 9 and swept a rare doubleheader, winning both matches 3-2.
For the Raiders, who had been knocking on victory door and come oh-so-close recently, the wins were the first for the season for Coach Chris Chaffee’s squad. The Raiders improved to 2-3 with the sweep.
Before the two wins, FA dropped two hard-fought contests the week before, falling 4-1 at home to Gould Academy on May 5, and dropping a 3-2 nail-biter at Hebron Academy on May 7 in Hebron, Maine.
In the May 7 contest with the Lumberjacks, Fryeburg, which had dropped the season-opener to Hebron Academy, 4-1, gave their opponents all they could handle in a 3-2 match.
“We also just got back and played Hebron lost 3-2 but it was closer,” said Chaffee. “Just gotta stay persistent and never give up and we will continue to progress.”
The Raiders hosted a strong Gould Academy squad, which currently tips atop the MAISAD standings, at the playing fields on Howe Street.
“We lost to a much stronger and better team,” Chaffee said of Gould. “We won the first singles but lost the others 4-1. We competed well, they just had a lot more experience, but that is the only way to get better and to learn.
At No. 1 singles, junior Kate Helpern played sensationally in a 6-2, 6-1 win over Kaila Hendren, but the Huskies took the next two singles and swept the two doubles contests.
At No. 2 singles, senior Daryna Serediuk lost 6-1, 6-0 to Maddie Lindquist; and at No. 3, captain and senior Naomi Harper fell 8-2.
In doubles, Gould’s Allie Waugh/Allie Nevrins topped Riley Miller/Hiyo Onishi 6-2, 6-1 at No. 1.
At No. 2, Gould’s sophomores Hannah Goodbody/Charlotte Lambert beat Alana Cini/Roze Schenstorm 6-0, 6-1.
Halpern, FA’s No. 1 singles player, is on a three-match winning streak.
“She is playing up to her abilities and is playing a smart yet safely aggressive strategy,” said Chaffee of the talented junior. “Kate is using her leftiness as an advantage. She is dictating play by creating angles that are opening up the court. She is using her forehand weapon to construct points and end points.”
Harper, the team captain and a senior, also has three wins on the season at the No. 3 singles spot.
“She has displayed awesome sportsmanship in all her matches as well as mental toughness,” Chaffee said. “Combining her consistency and her positive attitude she is playing very well.”
“Our No. 2 singles player is Ukraine’s Daryna Serediuk,” he continued. “Daryna is a fighter. She grinds and just never gives up. Whether it is running down every ball or hardly ever missing her groundstrokes Daryna seems to will herself to her victories. She had some sweet revenge against Hebron’s No. 2 singles player. Daryna had lost to her earlier in the year inside, but she stuck to her game plan and played a clean match to cruise to a straight-set win outside to earn her second win of the season overall.”
Fryeburg’s doubles teams are also finding their form.
“A big shout to Hiyo Onishi, who filled in for some matches at No. 2 doubles with Riley Miller,” said Chaffee. “Hiyo really shined for Fryeburg during the match vs Kents Hill. She had filled in for Daryna in the doubleheader. Both matches came down to the wire. Hiyo remained focused and clinched both for us. I am impressed by her composure and her steadiness. Hiyo’s court coverage and anticipation helped her rely on her forehand to end those vital points. She is one of the most improved players on the team. It was a wonderful moment for her.”
He added: “Doubles dynamic duo are Seniors Riley Miller (captain) and Mimi Albert at No. 1 doubles are gaining momentum. They make such a great doubles team. They move well together, cutting off the angles and can find the middle on their opponents. They are doing all the right things. Their communication, attitude, and speed are their strengths. They rely on their athleticism in most of their matches and even though they haven't gotten the ‘W’ on paper. They are winning on the court as tennis players and as people by the way they compete with courage. They show so much motivation and self-will. Their talent and hand-eye coordination have increased greatly in such a short amount of time.”
