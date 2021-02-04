By James Anderson
FRYEBURG — In a season where players and coaches are not certain whether they will be playing or practicing day-to-day, the Fryeburg Academy boys’ basketball team finally got to hit the hardwood this winter for a game. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the season started a little later than hoped for, but it was well worth the wait for Raider Nation last Saturday. The Raiders hosted and defeated rival Lake Region 47-44.
The Raiders are excited about their talent level this season. The biggest concern for Coach Sedge Saunders was how his team would perform physically with so little practice time.
“We're starting to get in game-shape but it was clear Saturday that we have a ways to go,” Saunders said. “We played 12 guys and the goal was to wear Lake Region down. I think it would have worked but we put them on the line a lot due to some silly fouls. A big part of it was we still don't have our timing nor our legs but we also have to learn how to play aggressive defense without fouling.
He added: “We did manage to build a double-digit lead due to some good work on the offensive boards along with some points off our defense. We also did a nice job moving the ball in the half-court and getting it inside to our twin towers Eli (Mayan) and Will (Hallam).
“I also thought our full-court pressure was decent for the first time out and we were solid in the half-court taking away driving lanes and contesting shots from the perimeter. As I said, we allowed Lake to hang around by putting them on the line 22 times.”
Fryeburg led 31-17 at the break and 41-35 after three frames.
Foul trouble hurt us in the second half and our starting point guard Armel Maloji went out with an injury with about 4 minutes to go in the game. Freshman Gunnar Saunders did a nice job filling in for Armel and running the show down the stretch,” Saunders said.
Lake Region’s star Evan Willey scored 12 of this game-high 19 points in the second half, but Saunders thought, “all in all we did a good job on one of the best players in the state.”
Eoi Terricabras, Maloji and Hallam each had nine points for the Raiders in the win. Mahan added eight; and Kyeni Musembi, six.
“The catalyst for us was Kyeni Musembi — he had 11 rebounds, nine of which were offensive along with four steals and countless deflections. He is a smaller version of Dennis Rodman and has the ability to disrupt his opponent with his sheer tenacity and activity.”
Maloji pulled down 10 rebounds, while Hallam grabbed seven.
Terricabras dished out six assists, while freshman Gunnar Saunders had three helpers.
“It was a lot of fun being back on the hardwood and the kids can't wait to do it again,” Saunders said. “They are excited about practice and working their butts off — everyone feels a lot better about things now that we're back in action.”
Members of this year’s team are seniors Armel Maloji, Kyeni Musembi, Eli Mahan, Kyle Littlefield and Eoi Terricabras; juniors Liam Quinn, Roy Mugabe and Bobby Hallam; sophomores Gabe McKenney, Cam Johnson, Bryce Richarson and Will Hallam; and freshman Gunnar Saunders.
“We've got a great group of guys, I seem to say that every year,” said Saunders. “We have a good mix of size and speed, along with experience and youth. The first few days of practice were rough but the kids were pumped to be out there.”
Fryeburg and Lake Region are scheduled to play again on Friday at 6 p.m. in Naples, Maine. Raider fans can watch the game live on the internet on YouTube at tinyurl.com/2tsguhhx.
