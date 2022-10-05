FRYEBURG — The Fryeburg Academy boys’ soccer team is into its busiest stretch of the season. The Raiders played four matches in seven days, going 2-2.
FA beat Sacopee Valley 7-0 at home on Sept. 27; topped St. Dominics 8-0 on the road last Thursday; fell 2-1 in overtime at Cape Elizabeth on Saturday night; and lost 4-1 to Greely on Monday evening in Cumberland, Maine.
Coach Bob Hodgman-Burns’ troops are scheduled to wrap up a four-match road trip on Thursday (3:30 p.m.) in Kittery, Maine, with a contest against Traip Academy (8-1).
The Raiders (5-4) got goals from seven different players — Jacob Adams, Rafi Ajimura, Geri Dau, Gabe Grace, Flo Koppel, Michael Kratz and Charlie Oliva in their dismantling of a rebuilding Sacopee Valley team (1-7). Adams, Dau and Olivia helped the boys from Fryeburg to a 3-0 first-half lead.
The Raiders outshot the Hawks 14-2. Aiden Clement got the win in goal for FA.
In Auburn, Maine, against St. Doms (2-5-1), Fryeburg struck for five goals in the first half and never looked back. Matteo Sbuell scored his third hat trick of the season while Ajimura and Modesto Mateos not netted braces (two goals each) and Jacob Eveleth also found the back of the old onion bag.
Myles Willimen was credited with one race for the Raiders, who outshot the Saints 14-1.
In just the second time on turf this season, Fryeburg played well at Cape (9-0-1), but the ball bounced the host’s way in the end.
“It was a good match, the result was very deserved for Cape,” Hodgman-Burns said. “Honestly, they hit the crossbar a couple of times and created the better chances.”
He added: “I think they controlled play but we played well defensively. I think this was a good confidence builder for us. They’re probably the best team we’ve faced. I think they’re more skilled than Yarmouth.”
The Raiders played a 5-3-2 formation to slow down the Cape attack, and it worked. Fryeburg took the lead five minutes into the contest. Adams was pulled down in the penalty area earning a penalty kick. Ajimura made no mistake from the spot, putting FA in front 1-0.
Cape tied the contest just before the break on a terrific shot.
“No one was saving that one,” said Hodgman-Burns. “I thought Aiden (Clement) played great. He controlled the box and stood on his head a couple of times, making great saves.”
The match-winning goal came 30 seconds into overtime with a deflection off a Raider.
“We know the road (to the championship) goes through Yarmouth and Cape,” Hodgman-Burns said. “We know we’re still not where we want to be as a team. We’ll keep working to improve.”
Against Greely (6-3-1), Adams scored the lone goal for Fryeburg.
The Raiders are scheduled to close out the week when they host York (3-4-1) on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. in the new John H. Atwood Stadium.
