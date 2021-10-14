FRYEBURG — Stay healthy and keep improving — that’s the message Coach Bob Hodgman-Burns has for the Fryeburg Academy boys’ soccer team as it gears up for postseason play.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Maine Principal’s Association is going with an open tournament this fall, meaning every school qualifies for the playoffs if it wants to participate.
FA at 5-5-2 and sitting in 10th in the league table has two matches left on the regular-season schedule. The Raiders are slated to host Wells (2-11) for homecoming on Saturday at 10:15 a.m., and travel to Naples, Maine, to play arch-rival Lake Region (4-7) in the local derby on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Before kickoff Saturday, seniors Marcos Barrionueva, Graham Blood, Dameon Doe, Mohamed Fayala, Lenny Foe-Essissia, Liam Friberg, Tim Eulenberger, Dana Hamlin, Tim Hutt, Ian Jacobson, Denali Jensen, JoJo Jensen, Roy Mugabe, Liam Patterson and Matteo Sbuell will be recognized for their commitment and dedication to the soccer program.
Fryeburg has faced some of the iron of the league in the past two weeks, falling 2-0 to Cape Elizabeth (7-3) at home on Oct. 2; losing 2-1 on a goal in the closing minute against Greely (7-2-1) on Oct. 5; topping (6-4) Traip Academy 3-1 on Oct. 7; and falling 5-0 to Yarmouth (10-0-1) in a makeup match on Oct. 8.
“We played well in a tough stretch,” Hodgman-Burns said. “We faced some of the top teams and were competitive. I think we showed we can play with these teams.”
Against Cape, the Raiders were on the end of some bad luck. They hit the post two minutes into the match and later missed a penalty kick. The visitors netted both of their goals in the first half.
In the contest with Greely, Fryeburg’s Matteo Sbuell netted an equalizer from Tim Eulenberger with four minutes left in regulation time only to see the Rangers pull a smash and grab at the end when a cross was redirected into the net in the final minute. Denali Jensen and Fayala, Barrionueva and Blood had solid matches.
FA played well in topping Traip. Team Manager Zechariah Hoeft reports the Raiders took the lead on a goal by Lenny Essissima assisted by junior Jacob Adams. Roy Mugabe scored his first goal of the season courtesy of a pass from Sbuell to put the hosts up 2-1, and Eulenberger scored on his birthday to close out the scoring with Essissima collecting the assist.
The Raiders thumped Poland 10-1 on Tuesday.
“It was one of those matches where everyone played and played a lot of different positions,” said Hodgman-Burns.
Fryeburg beat Wells on the road under the lights on Sept. 16. in the first meeting between the clubs.
The Warriors come to town after a 1-1 week that saw them top Poland 4-1 on the road last Saturday and the fall 4-3 at home to Lake Region on Tuesday.
The Raiders won a physical contest in the first meeting with Lake Region, topping the Lakers 4-3 in overtime with junior Jacob Adams scoring a hat trick (three goals) on Sept. 18.
