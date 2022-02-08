FRYEBURG — Coming off a 59-55 victory at home over Greely on Feb. 1, and on short rest, the Fryeburg Academy boys’ basketball team toppled the Patriots of Gray-New Gloucester on the road 60-54 in overtime on Saturday afternoon.
The victories lifted the Raiders to 7-9, while the Patriots slipped to 10-7.
Big Will Hallam picked up where he left off dominating in the lane while scoring 14 points for the boys from Fryeburg. Bobby Hallam, his older brother and a co-captain, meanwhile poured in 13 in the win.
It is a good lesson for young athletes to learn. With snow and COVID-19 there are going to be times where games will be scheduled on back-to-back nights. Athletes must learn to get their rest so they can be sharp in the games.
Saturday’s win earned Daniel Thomas’ troops a season split with Gray. The Patriots beat the Raiders 64-49 in Fryeburg on Jan. 4.
The Raiders jumped out to a 19-13 lead after the opening quarter. FA stretched its advantage to 32-23 at the break and to 42-30 after three frames.
The Patriots staged a dramatic fourth-quarter comeback, outscoring their guests 16-4 to send the game to overtime.
Fryeburg was not about to let this one get away. The Raiders outscored Gray 14-8 in the extra session to leave town with a fun bus ride home.
Besides the 27 points from the Hallam brothers, sophomore Gunnar Saunders netted eight points. Saunders can beat his man off the dribble and cruise down the lane and score with his left or right hand. He makes up his mind when he gets to the hoop, while sometimes he changes his mind after take-off and pulls the ball down at the rim before going up for the shot with the other hand.
Bryce Richardson, who also had eight points, can also penetrate the lane using a killer crossover, and go to the basket with power and strength. Ben Vlug also added eight points; Roy Mugabe, four; Boone Douglass and Liam Quinn, two each; and Geri Daiu, one.
Jay Hawkes had a game-high 26 points to lead Gray.
A common expression in basketball when a player scores and gets fouled on the release is “an and one.” That is how Richardson put Greeley away the night before. He scored on dribble drive penetration putting the Raiders up by three then went to the line and snapped the free throw which put the home team up by more than one possession sealing the victory.
The Greely coach had called timeout before the foul shot hoping to ice Richardson. It did not of course. Richardson is the type of player who plays his best when the pressure is greatest. You can hear the Greely coach telling his players, “Now he is going to miss this free throw, and when he does this is what we are going to do. Rebound first, then outlet to the timeline, advance it along the sideline and look to tie the game with a three. Then we will win it in OT.”
Of course, Richardson made the free throw and Fryeburg sealed the victory.
The Raiders are playing their best ball right now, and it is a good time of year to be reaching their stride.
Fryeburg hosted Poland (6-10) on Monday. Results were not known as of press time.
The Raiders were looking for a season sweep after beating the Knights 64-48 in Poland, Maine, on Jan. 18.
Fryeburg is scheduled to close the book on the regular season when Freeport (9-6) comes to the Wadsworth Arena on Wednesday (7 p.m.) for Senior Night.
The Falcons beat the Raiders 48-41 in Freeport, Maine, on Dec. 17, behind a game-high 15 points by Colby Arsenault. Will Hallam led Fryeburg with 13 points.
Before Wednesday’s tip-off, seniors Bobby Hallam, Roy Mugabe, Liam Quinn, Jaden Victor and Benjamin Vlug will be honored for their commitment and dedication to the program over the last four years.
