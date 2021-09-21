FRYEBURG — Townspeople were treated to a little mid-morning bell ringing on Saturday, and that was a good thing.
Members of the Fryeburg Academy field hockey team rang the victory bell at the school loudly and proudly after defeating visiting Freeport 4-1 in an early-morning contest. The bell rang two more times that day after the FA boys’s soccer team topped rial Lake Region 4-3 in overtime and then the Raiders took to the football field and soundly beat Westbrook 26-8. It was a perfect day in Raider Nation.
Fryeburg improved to 4-1 on the season with Saturday’s win, while the Falcons slipped to 1-4 on the young season.
In the morning appetizer, Dede Frost’s troops carried the play for most of the match as the Raiders outshot Freeport 16-2.
Finding the back of the cage for the Raiders were Grace Towne, Eliza Thorne, Grace Murley and Camden Jones.
Freeport’s goal came after the first period ended. The Falcons were awarded a penalty corner just before the siren sounded. In this case the penalty corner is played before the break between periods. It looked as if the girls from Fryeburg were caught off guard as Freeport executed the penalty corner and scored on the play.
Eden Voter had two saves in the win, while the Fryeburg defense was a fortress once again. FA has yielded just three goals through its first five matches while scoring 16 on offense.
This was a game that JV Coach Jenn Bartlett humbly referred to as “total domination.”
The Raiders are busy this week with make up games at Fryeburg. FA was on the road in Rangely, Maine, to play Greely (1-4) on Tuesday. Results were not known as of press time.
Fryeburg is scheduled to close out the week at York (4-0) on Thursday at 4 p.m.
The Wildcats are coming off a 7-0 victory at home over Gray-New Gloucester (2-3) on Friday. York has outscored its opponents 21-1 in its first four games.
Come on down to the field and cheer this team on. You might fall in love with Fryeburg’s effort.
