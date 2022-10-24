FRYEBURG — “Practice Monday.”
Those two words from Coach Bob Hodgman-Burns meant everything to the Fryeburg Academy boys’ soccer team on Saturday afternoon. It meant the season continues for the Raiders who will forever be credited with the first playoff victory on the Clarence Mulford Jr. turf field in the new John H. Atwood Stadium.
The No. 7 seeded Raiders beat No.10 York 3-1 before a large, vocal home crowd in the opening round of the Class B South quarterfinals.
“Great win, the first playoff win on our new field,” Hodgman-Burns told his troops after the match. “Practice Monday. Go ring that bell (the ceremonial bell ringing after a big Raider win).”
Fryeburg (10-5) advances on to play at No. 2 Lincoln Academy (12-1-2) in the semifinals on Wednesday in Newcastle, Maine, at 6 p.m..
Saturday’s win was all the more special as it avenged a 2-1 loss to York (4-9-2) at home on Oct. 8.
“We tightened something up in preparation for the rematch,” said Hodgman-Burns.
York had the better of the play for the first 10 minutes, but slowly Fryeburg seized control of the midfield and went on to score three first-half goals and was on their way to the next round.
Fourteen minutes into the half, senior captain Rafael Ajimura put the Raiders in front for good with a bit of magic. He one-timed a cross from the right wing into the lower right-hand corner with a fantastic strike.
The visiting Wildcats pressed in search of the equalizer and thought they had it less than four minutes later, but sophomore goalie Aiden Clement preserved FA’s lead with his save of the match turning a shot earmarked for the upper left corner off the crossbar for a corner.
With 14:30 left in the first half, midfielder Florian Koeppel beat two York defenders and tucked the ball past the helpless Wildcats’ goalie, making it 2-0.
The Raiders extended their advantage with just 17 minutes left in the opening stanza. Senior co-captain Jacob Adams, who was a thorn in the Wildcats’ sides all afternoon, sent a low, hard cross into the York penalty area and a Wildcat redirected it into his net.
“The key to the win was the first and third goals,” Hodgman-Burns said. “Being able to jump out to a 1-0 start was nice. I think that settled us down. The goal before halftime was huge. It gave us a little bit of breathing room.”
Although excited to be in front at the break, the Raiders knew there was still another half to play.
“We’re up 3-0 but it’s just halftime,” Ajimura told his teammates. “We still have 40 minutes to play. I want to see us score one of two more.”
“Let’s not break our shoulders patting ourselves on the back,” Hodgman-Burns said. “This is far from over.”
Fryeburg, to its credit, did not let up and carried the play for the bulk of the second half. Sammy Rodrigo and Koeppel both had scoring chances which resulted in nice saves.
The Wildcats pulled a goal back against the run of play with 28:59 to play off a corner with fell to York forward Nick Mauro, who hit a thunderous half-volley into the roof of the Raider net.
“No more corners,” Hodgman-Burns said, and the Fryeburg defense didn’t allow another corner or shot the rest of the match.
Sweeper Matteo La Porta, a candidate for man of the match, stopper Chalie Oliva and fullbacks Geri Daui and Modesto Mateo were rock-solid in the back four, while Clement was credited with four saves in the win.
“It was a good effort, a good team win,” Hodgman-Burns said. “It’s nice to be able to come back and beat a team that beat you. That’s our fourth win in a row, hopefully, we can keep this going.”
The win, the 10th on the season, marked the first double-digit win total for the Raiders in a decade.
FA and Lincoln Academy did not meet during the regular season, nor do they have any common opponents. The Eagles have outscored their opponents 39-10 with eight shutouts.
“We’ll be looking at film on them,” said Hodgman-Burns. “At this point, everyone is good. We know we’ve got to play well to give ourselves a shot.”
