FRYEBURG — It was a week of frustration for the Fryeburg Academy baseball team. While the Raiders went 1-2, members of the local nine believe they could have easily gone 3-0.
Fryeburg opened the week by beating Cape Elizabeth 4-3 in eight innings at home on Wednesday. On Friday, the Raiders fell 3-0 at home to Yarmouth (3-2); and on Saturday, dropped a road contest 3-1 to York (3-2).
“We’re very close,” Greg Allain, Raiders’ head coach, said. “We were a couple of hits away from going 3-0. We’ve got to be able to hit with runners in scoring position. Again, we’re very close, and we’ll get there, but at 1-5 there has to be a sense of urgency here.”
Fryeburg staged a late comeback to beat Cape (2-1) on Wednesday. Trailing 3-1 heading into the bottom of the seventh inning after Cape scored three runs in the sixth frame, the Raiders put on their rally caps. They worked as FA scored twice to knot the contest.
Senior Noah Grant was rock-solid on the mound for FA. He was a workhorse, going 7 1/3 innings before departing due to the pitch count rules. Brian Martinez retired both batters he faced to end the eighth inning.
Catcher Caleb Micklon scored the winning run in the bottom of the inning when he scampered home on a ground ball hit to shortstop by Gunnar Saunders.
On Friday, it was another pitcher’s duel with Martinez tossing a complete-game whole scattering five hits. The Clippers struck for solo runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings.
Fryeburg’s bats were held in check with two Yarmouth pitchers limiting the Raiders to just three hits.
On Saturday, at York, the Wildcats scored two unearned runs in the first inning and held on to beat FA behind another strong mound effort, this time by Ethan Lord.
“Our pitching has been really good,” said Allain. “We don’t have that one guy who can throw 90 mph, but we have guys who can throw strikes and know how to pitch. We only allowed in runs in three games, which is great, but unfortunately, we only scored five.”
He added: “We’re getting guys on base and we’re running the bases well but we’re not getting the big hit when we need it. It will happen. I know it will. We left the bases loaded in the first inning at York. If we get a hit, we score a couple of runs, it changes the complexion of the game.”
Fryeburg has two games on the schedule for this week, both at home at 4 p.m. Wells (1-3) was slated to come to town on Tuesday (results not known as of press time), with Morse (2-3) to follow on Wednesday.
“We’ve got two at home on Tuesday and Wednesday,” Allain said. “The goal is to try to end the week at 3-5."
