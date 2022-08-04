Berlin Post 36 wins American Legion Junior State Championship

Berlin’s Ryan-Scammon Post 36 won the N.H. American Legion Junior State Championship by topping Exeter Post 32 at at Holman Stadium in Nashua on Tuesday night. The team, coached by DJ Johnson, topped Exeter 13-4 to win the title. (JOE VIGER PHOTO)

NASHUA — Wow!

That’s the best word to describe the incredible run the Berlin Ryan-Scammon Post 36 put together to win the New Hampshire American Legion Junior State Championship. The team, coached by DJ Johnson, won three come-from-behind games in its final at-bat to reach the state championship game. In the finals of the double-elimination wooden bat tournament, held Tuesday night in Holman Stadium in Nashua, Post 36 scored early and often on its way to a comfortable 13-4 victory over Exeter Post 32 to win the championship.

