NASHUA — Wow!
That’s the best word to describe the incredible run the Berlin Ryan-Scammon Post 36 put together to win the New Hampshire American Legion Junior State Championship. The team, coached by DJ Johnson, won three come-from-behind games in its final at-bat to reach the state championship game. In the finals of the double-elimination wooden bat tournament, held Tuesday night in Holman Stadium in Nashua, Post 36 scored early and often on its way to a comfortable 13-4 victory over Exeter Post 32 to win the championship.
“I’m still on Cloud Nine,” Johnson said by phone Wednesday afternoon. “The last time the legion up here won the championship was in 1968-69. I’m so proud of this group.”
Members of the team are Caleb Bradford, Rob Breault, Jacob Brown, William Carder, Noah Covell, Kaiden Dowse, Kolton Dowse, Sawyer Hussey, Kody Lemieux, Kolin Melanson, Brody Nagel, Jack Robinson, Liam Shaw, Ian St. Cyr, and Bridger Viger.
Joining Johnson on the coaching staff are Rick and Jacob Mercier and Dylan Bisson.
“For me, it’s a dream come true to do this with these guys,” said Johnson. “I grew up playing legion ball and it’s always been special to me. We’ve been building this program for a few years and this is the reward.”
He added: “Last year, we had a great team — we were favored to win it, but it didn’t happen (losing to Exeter in the semifinals). This year, we started 0-3 and it didn’t look good at all. I knew we had a good team and we just kept getting better. We went on an 11-3 run to get into the states. I thought if we could get into the tournament, we could compete.”
The team is a true representation of the North Country with players from Berlin, Colebrook, Gorham, Kennett High and White Mountains Regional on the roster.
“We’re mostly players from Division II, III and IV,” Johnson said. “We were going up against mostly Division I players. My guys are like warriors, they love to compete and never give up.”
There are 23 junior American Legion teams in the Granite State.
Post 36 opened the tournament last Friday night against Hudson and appeared to be headed to the loser’s bracket after trailing 5-2 heading into the bottom of the seventh and final inning. The boys from up north put on their rally caps and scored four runs with two outs for the 6-5 win.
On Saturday, things looked even bleaker. Post 36 trailed Plymouth 6-0 heading into the bottom of the sixth inning. The team scored seven runs in the inning and got three quick outs in the top of the seventh for an improbable 7-6 win.
In the winner’s bracket final on Sunday against Exeter, Post 36 trailed 5-1 in the bottom of the seventh. Johnson’s troops scored four runs to tie the game at 5-5. After Exeter plated a run in the top of the eighth, Berlin responded with two runs in the bottom of the inning for the 7-6 win.
“It was incredible how we never gave up,” Johnson said.
On Tuesday, Exeter needed to beat Post 36 twice to win the title. Berlin, as the lone remaining undefeated team, needed just one win to become the champs.
In the opening game, Post 36 led 2-0 after the first inning but Exeter tied the game in the third frame at 2-2, and added two runs in the bottom of the fourth to take a 4-2 lead. While Berlin cut the deficit to 4-3, Exeter scored a run in the sixth inning en route to a 5-3 victory and forced one more for the title.
In the championship clash, Post 36 jumped on Exeter in the second inning taking advantage of four errors to score seven runs.
“That was the key inning,” said Johnson. “Having that sort of lead settled everyone down a bit.”
Exeter scored a run in the bottom of the third inning to trim the deficit to 7-1. The two teams exchanged runs in the fourth inning, but the boys from the North Country tacked on three runs in the top of the fifth to build the lead to 11-2.
Johnson’s troops added a pair of insurance runs in the seventh. Exeter did rally for two runs in the bottom of the inning, but not near enough to catch up.
“For the North Country, we should all take a great deal of pride in this accomplishment,” Johnson said.
Post 36 is far from done playing baseball. The team has punched its ticket to the prestigious New England Regionals in Windsor, Conn. Berlin is scheduled to open play in the single-elimination (metal bat) tourney on Friday against the Rhode Island runner-up.
“We’ll go down there and compete to the best of our abilities,” said Johnson. “We’ll give it all we’ve got.”
Kennett High Coach Josh McAllister has created a Go Fund Me page (tinyurl.com/4dz6dyxb) to support the team to help offset travel costs to the Regionals and to defray expenses for tae championship rings for the players.
“The summer of 2022 has been a Cinderella story for our local junior legion team,” he wrote, “From starting the summer 0-3 to ultimately qualifying for the state tournament and completing a series of come from behind victoies to win it all, it has truly been magical. This team of young men from smaller high schools in the North Country of our state have had to compete against teams stacked with Division I players all season only to come out on top as the N.H. Junior Legion State Champions. The Post 36 roster is comprised of players from Berlin High School, Colebrook Academy, Gorham High School, Kennett High School and White Mountains Regional High School.
“This team deserves a lasting memento to remember this fantastic summer. We are looking to purchase personalized championship rings for each player and coach on the team. Preliminary pricing is approximately $2,500 for rings for all players and coaches. Your donation will go directly toward the purchase of the rings. If our fundraising exceeds the amount needed for the rings, the remainder will go toward registration fees for next legion season.”
