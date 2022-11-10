There is so much going on in a high school sporting event but you must watch closely. Football coaches usually have an assistant in an elevated position, like a press box, communicating by headphones, informing the coach on the field what they see, in hopes of helping with play calls or favorable match-ups.
The on-field coach may have just a couple of seconds to transfer a coaching message to a player. The player must be coachable to gain value from a sideline coach.
David Turner is a coach who can get that information to an athlete so it can be used in gameplay. David is fun to watch as he gets information from his eye in the sky — Assistant Coach David Jones — while evaluating what he sees through his own eyes. A Turner-Jones-coached player is football smart and self-motivated.
Owen Galligan is one of those players who are coachable and always thinking about football during a game. Gunnar Saunders is another. Whether in the game or on the sideline you can tell they are in the game.
It’s the little things that are fun to watch. I remember last season while back to pass with the right and left sides of the pocket collapsing, Gunnar stepped up in the pocket and fired a pass downfield to a streaking Jordan Dutton for a long completion.
This is coaching and a coachable athlete. The normal reaction is to flee when the pocket begins to collapse, often resulting in a loss of yardage. This season In the game against Cheverus, while back to receive a punt, Owen displayed a similar skillset.
The punt was from deep in Cheverus’ territory while Owen was on the Fryeburg 45-yard line. The punt was a low-line drive right at Owen. The usual reaction is to flee and let the ball bounce and roll, which on the artificial surface could be a 30- to 40-yard roll. Those yards are hard for an offense to recover. Owen, however, is well-coached and a coachable player. He charged forward, caught the punt at midfield and went into attack mode racing towards the punt coverage, straight up the middle of the field. That is exactly how it is done.
Owen’s attack caused the punt coverage team to hesitate, while he looked for a lane to open up. Sure enough, a lane opened to Owen’s left. He made the proper cut left and that led to a 35-yard return. The Raider offense was in business because of good coaching and a smart coachable player.
After two running plays, the Raiders scored their only touchdown of the game. This was another well-coached coachable player involved. Jordan left his tight end position and positioned himself alone in the end zone and turned to quarterback Cam Johnson so he could see his number on the front of his jersey. Cam fired a fastball strike to Jordan and the Raiders put six on the board.
Credit to the coaches and coachable players. The little things are fun to watch as young players gain experience and coaches transfer their knowledge to their players. To me, these occurrences are signs of success more than the final score. Enjoy the games.
