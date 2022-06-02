Over the last two decades, the high school softball landscape has been dominated by pitchers throwing 60 miles an hour and striking out double-digit batters every game. Of course, two-time Gatorade Player of the Year, and Miss Maine Softball Award winner Hannah Hill, Class of 2009 from Fryeburg Academy, was the best. Hannah pitched the Raiders to two state titles.
Over the past four years, bats have slowly started to catch up to the pitching
Coaches seeing the lopsided slant towards pitching concentrated on hitting, and soon the hitters caught up with the pitching. They began teaching their hitters to hit the ball where it was pitched. Outside pitches would be slapped to the opposite field.
Early indicators this season show the fireballers are back. Cape Elizabeth, York, Wells and Lake Region all have fireballers.
Fryeburg pitcher Abby Ontencgo does not have that overpowering fastball, rather she uses location to get outs. She gets her share of strikeouts with her pinpoint accuracy in all four quadrants of the strike zone. Of course, every good pitcher needs a good catcher who they can trust to show them the way.
Hannah Hill, who pitched for Seton Hall and the University of Maine, had Cerise Humphrey framing her pitches, while Abby Ontenco has Ana Malliett an accomplished gloves woman stealing called third strikes from umpires with great efficiency.
Just recently in a game at Lake Region the umpire seemed to see the low inside pitch as a strike so Abby and Ana pounded that spot and got multiple strike three calls. Abby generally pounds the lower regions of the strike zone forcing opponents to pound the ball into the ground, where her skilled infield makes the plays.
Occasionally, with two strikes, Abby will elevate her pitch getting the strikeout when the batter chases and cannot catch up with the high-heater for strike three. With her excellent command, Abby rarely gives the hitter a free pass. Abby fields her position extremely well and gets out of the circle well when dribblers come her way.
Generally, one or more defenders come of age during the season. Emily Walker was that person last season from her third base position. Emily has continued her fine play on defense. Against Wells, with a runner on first, Coach Kevin Fox of the Warriors tried to get a player to bunt her to second as he always does. Emily crept in from third. Abby elevated her pitch making it difficult to bunt. The batter popped up the bunt and Emily caught it. Heading towards the first base foul line, Emily threw the ball across her body to Brooke Emery at first, who set up inside the bag to take the throw for the double play.
The next batter tried to bunt and trickled one in front of the plate where catcher Ana Maillett sprung up fielded the ball and rifled it to Brooke for the putout that ended the inning.
In the next inning with Abby still hitting her spots the Wells batter hit a dribbler down the first baseline towards Brooke. The ball was spinning towards foul ground, a while most defenders might have allowed it to go foul, the sure-handed Brooke Emery picked the spinning ball up and tagged the runner for the out.
Camden Jones also fielded two ground balls in the late innings and threw strikes across the diamond for outs. It is such a pleasure to watch Camden play shortstop with her smooth and fluid motions as she makes all the plays on balls hit her way look routine.
The biggest surprise this season has to be Shelby Purslow who is learning to play second base. Shelby prepares for a play so well. It’s as if she’s challenging the batter in her mind to hit it her way. Shelby fields her position with relaxed confidence and makes the play whether it is a ground ball, line drive or pop up to her left in foul ground.
In the outfield, the Raiders are also strong with Jilyan Bryne making catches in the tough left field, and Katy McIntyre patrolling center field. Maya Mahan has not had much action in right field, but seems to get a good jump on the ball, and protects the right-field line so as not to allow extra bases down the line.
With this strong defense behind Abby, she can pitch to contact and still record outs. On offense, there is usually one breakout hitter that comes of age in the second half of the season. Last year it was Katy. Of course, Brooke and Camden both have had three-hit games already this spring. Shelby looks good at the plate, and Katy has already belted two home runs. The Fryeburg hitters have been impressively patient when opposing pitchers have lost their command. Willing to take a walk to hopefully spark a rally — a recipe for success!
