CONWAY — The New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association Council met Thursday and set the game days for fall sports, and also agreed to have school seek regionalized schedules. The committee also is recommending an open tournament for multiple sports.
“The NHIAA Council met this morning and took the following actions regarding fall sports in the state of New Hampshire: 1. First Date to Play: The Council unanimously approved the first date to play athletic contests in the state based upon the low, moderate and high risk sport categories found in the NHIAA re-opening document,” the release states. “The only modification to this concept was made for the sport of cross-country running. Although classified as a low risk sport, the council felt that cross-country needed additional time between the first date to practice and the first date to play to allow for the proper conditioning of the student-athletes.”
The NHIAA has set the first day of practice as Sept. 8 for bass fishing, cross-country running, field hockey, football, golf, soccer, unified soccer, spirit and volleyball.
Bass fishing and golf have been placed in the low risk sports, allowing Sept. 10 to be the first day of competitions.
Cross-country-running, field hockey, soccer, unified soccer and volleyball are considered as moderate risk sports, allowing Sept. 18 to be the first day for those competitions.
Football and spirit team are viewed as high risk sports, allowing Sept. 25 to be the first date for those competitions.
This year will see an open tournament format for a number of sports.
“The NHIAA Council unanimously approved the concept of open tournaments in the sports of cross-country, field hockey, soccer, unified soccer and volleyball,” the release states. “This action will allow the maximum amount of flexibility for our member schools to schedule and play contests this fall.
“While more details will follow in the coming weeks regarding the tournament plan for each sport, the action taken (Friday) removes the mandate that schools must play a minimum number of games within their division in order to make the post-season tournament. Schools are, therefore, free to pursue a more regionalized scheduling model, should they choose, without missing out on the ability to compete for a state championship. Discussions about the structure of the post-season in the sports of football and golf will take place in the coming weeks.”
The NHIAA on July 30 announced preseason, which typically begins the third week in August, has been delayed to Tuesday, Sept. 8.
“The NHIAA Council, comprised of principals, athletic directors, superintendents, coaches and a state school board member, met this morning and took action on the following items,” a release on the NHIAA website states. “While the Council and the NHIAA do not decide if sports are offered, they did unanimously reaffirm the recognition of all the fall sports for the 2020-2021 school year. By unanimous consent, the Council approved NHIAA Return to Play Guidance document. New to this document was a third phase which includes practices, training sessions, competitions, games and tournaments/jamborees. Guidelines vetted and approved by Governor Sununu’s Economic Re-Opening Task Force and the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services provided the foundation upon which the NHIAA’s recommendations are based.”
The release added: “We recognize that returning to interscholastic competition this fall will be individual school decisions. We hope, however, that the guidelines provided by the state of New Hampshire, the NHIAA and the actions taken thus far by the NHIAA Council will help schools and districts make informed decisions about what is best for their student-athletes this coming fall.”
SAU 9 Superintendent Kevin Richard said Kennett “will take its guidelines from the NHIAA,” as far as return to sports for the high school athletics but sees ways to be creative at the middle school level for Kennett Middle School and Josiah Bartlett Elementary School.
“I think we can do things with a little more flexibility,” he said by phone Aug. 4. “Kids want to play whether it’s intramurals or we contact three or four local schools and play among ourselves.”
Geography doesn’t help Kennett High during the coronavirus pandemic. The Eagles are the northern-most school in Division II with a large number of its opponents being near or south of Concord, where there have been higher reported positive cases of COVID-19. Kennett does have traditional rivalries with Kingwood Regional High School in Wolfeboro, Plymouth High in Plymouth and Berlin High north of Pinkham Notch.
“I think so much of a schedule and playing depends on what’s happening in a local community,” Richard said. “We want to want a way to keep kids busy and safe at the same time.”
The Maine Principal’s Association announced July 21 it will push the start of fall practices from Aug. 17 to Sept. 8, with games to start no sooner than Sept. 18. Teams will play condensed seasons. Football, which traditionally plays an eight-game regular-season scheduled, will play six games. Field hockey and soccer, which have played 14 regular-season games will now play no more than 10.
