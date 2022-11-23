CONWAY — The Mt. Washington Valley Volleyball Club will begin its eighth season on Sunday, Dec. 4th. The 2022-23 season starts with practices on Sundays from 2-5 p.m. in the Peter Ames Gymnasium at Kennett High School and will run through April.
The club is changing its format this season. All female athletes up to age 18 interested in playing volleyball are invited to play. The club will also for the first time accept boys in grades 5-8 and intends to have an intramural-type program this year for those younger children. The intramural program will allow these children to learn volleyball and then play in games against each other throughout the winter.
Teams with older players will participate in one-day New England Regional Volleyball Association (NERVA) scrimmages against other clubs in surrounding areas (Portland, Maine and New Hampshire). This new format will allow the club to keep fees lower than in the past and minimize time requirements and travel costs for families. One-day tournaments are a possibility and will be reviewed with participants as a potential option for play.
“This year’s club programs offer a chance for young ladies, and now boys, in the valley to be introduced to volleyball,” said Director Craig Bartolomei. “Other areas have middle school programs but the valley does not so MWV Volleyball Club programs provide a great opportunity for girls to learn a new sport prior to high school.”
He added: “This earlier play will help them be better players at the high school level. And for boys, they will now get to learn and play a fun game.”
The club is creating a low-fee program for fifth- through eighth-graders to determine if they like the game at a cost similar to other team clubs in the valley.
The club welcomes players from across the Mount Washington Valley and surrounding towns. Beyond MWV, the club has had players from Freedom, Tamworth, Ossipee and Wolfeboro, as well as from Fryeburg and Bridgton, Maine.
The club was started by former Kennett High School coach Diana Germain in 2015. Bartolomei, the current Kennett High School coach, now serves as the director and president. Aksel Drosa, who played professionally in Europe and now resides in Brownfield, Maine, is the head coach of the top team.
“The board of directors and coaches love to see young ladies play the game,” Director Bartolomei said. “At ages when self-esteem and confidence are so important, volleyball and the club are a great way for young ladies to build both. This year’s inclusion of boys is new and exciting.”
Anyone interested in having their daughter or son join the club for season-long play should contact Craig Bartolomei at craig@bartolomeilaw.com. Additional information about the club and its 2022-23 season program can be found at mwvvolleyball.org.
Mt. Washington Valley Volleyball Club is a non-profit corporation with Federal 501(c)(3) status.
