CONWAY — The Mt. Washington Valley Volleyball Club will begin its eighth season on Sunday, Dec. 4th. The 2022-23 season starts with practices on Sundays from 2-5 p.m. in the Peter Ames Gymnasium at Kennett High School and will run through April.

The club is changing its format this season. All female athletes up to age 18 interested in playing volleyball are invited to play. The club will also for the first time accept boys in grades 5-8 and intends to have an intramural-type program this year for those younger children. The intramural program will allow these children to learn volleyball and then play in games against each other throughout the winter.

