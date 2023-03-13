DURHAM — Mission accomplished.
Senior Kaylee McLellan calmly stepped to the free throw line with no time left on the clock and made both foul shots to give the Kennett High girls' basketball team a 38-37 victory over previously undefeated Bow to win the Division II State Championship at the University of New Hampshire on Sunday afternoon.
They make movies about moments like that, and it’s also something players dream about. Junior teammate Kaley Goodhart had that dream two nights earlier.
“KG told me a couple of days ago she had a dream we were down one in the state championship and we had two free throws with no time left,” Coach Larry Meader said by phone Monday. “She didn’t finish the dream and didn’t know how it ended. I guess we know how it ended now. We won.”
The championship is the third in the program’s history. Kennett beat Monadnock 53-52 in 1989 and topped Lebanon 52-45 in 2010.
This was Meader’s third time in the finals having come close in 2019 (a 52-42 loss to Hanover) and in 2021 (fell to Bishop Brady 52-50), but the third time was indeed the charm.
“This is special,” he said Sunday moments after the trophy presentation. “Last February, when we lost to Hanover in the quarterfinals, this group had one mission after that. They were in the weight room the next day. Their mantra was ‘One team. One mission. They completed their mission today.”
Members of this year's Kennett team are seniors Marissa Caputo, Catherine Chick, Sydnie Chin, Hope Elias and McLellan; juniors Isabel Brown, Kaley Goodhart and Sam Sidoti; sophomore Abigail Hynes; and freshman Marlie Liebenow.
“They love the game of basketball,” said Meader. “Some groups you have to beg to get them into the gym in the summer, but this group, they’re begging for me to open the gym and keep it open longer. This is probably the closest group I’ve had since Sam (his daughter who was a member of the 2010 championship team).”
“We’ve known some of these girls since kindergarten,” Assistant Coach Steve Cote said Sunday. “This is a group of gym rats. They live for basketball. This is a dream they’ll never forget — it’s unbelievable.”
Bow (20-1) was back in the championship game for the second straight year. In 2022, the Falcons fell 55-24 to Hanover and had gone undefeated since then.
The Eagles (21-1 in the regular season and 24-2 overall, a school record for single season wins) and Falcons met in Conway during the season on Feb. 7. The girls from Bow jumped out to an 18-4 lead, but Kennett pulled to within six in the fourth quarter before falling 38-28.
The hometown flock wanted another shot at the Falcons and looked like a completely different team in the final at Lundholm Gymnasium.
“The big difference was confidence,” Chin, Elias and Sidoti said in unison after the game.
“We were ready and we were confident we could not only play with them but we could beat them,” Chin, who will play in the NH Sports Page Senior Game on Wednesday and then suit up with McLellan one more time in the annual Senior Game in Bedford on Thursday, said.
“We were ready this time,” said Elias. “We wanted it from the start.”
“Their mindset was much more different this time,” Meader said. “We wanted to play Bow. I had some girls texting me at 8 a.m., telling me they were ready to go. They came out with the attitude that no one was going to beat us.”
The Eagles were loose and ready to go. Following a stellar rendition of the national anthem by the Kennett Pep Band, the girls from Conway took control of play through the first half.
Kennett made its first three 3-point shots with Goodhart, Chin and McLellan drawing nothing but the bottom of the net on their attempts to help the Eagles to an 11-7 first-quarter lead.
Elias stretched the lead to 14-7 when she drained a three-pointer from beyond the college line 11 seconds into the second quarter.
Leading 16-15 with 2:10 to play in the opening half, the Eagles closed the quarter on a 9-0 run behind another Chin three-pointer; a Sidoti offensive rebound and putback; a pair of McLellan free throws; and two foul shots by Chin to grow the lead to 25-15.
“We played great in the first half,” Meader said. “Girls turned down good shots to make passes for great shots, but we knew there was still a half to be played and that Bow was going to ramp up the pressure.”
After Chin opened the third period with a basket giving the Eagles the largest lead of the day at 27-15, the Falcons held KHS scoreless for the next five minutes while going on a 14-0 run, keyed by eight points from speedy guard Isabella LaPerle, to take a 29-27 lead.
“We never got frazzled,” Chin said and the Eagles were determined to protect the basketball and look for good shots.
Goodhart stopped the run with a key three-pointer.
Chick, who had a game-high nine rebounds to help Kennett win the rebounding battle 27-26, sank a free throw with 36 seconds left in the quarter to tie the game at 31 with eight minutes to play.
LaPerle hit two free throws with 7:09 left to put Bow in front 33-31, and the Falcons tried to run time off the clock on their next offensive possession, but the Eagles were patient.
With 3:55 to play, Goodhart tied the game on a nice drive to the hoop. With 1:37 left, McLellan gave the Eagles the lead when she nailed a three-pointer. KHS was 7-17 (41.2 percent) from three-point land.
Bow pulled within a point with 1:11 remaining on an Alex Larabee jumper in the lane, and took the lead with just 38 ticks left on a layup by Lyndsey LaPerle.
Kennett set up for the final shot, trailing 37-36. With 16 seconds left, Meader called a timeout to set up a play.
“It’s called ‘Memphis,’” he said, which was designed to create pick and roll opportunities for Chin and Chick, but “Bow defended it really well.”
“It came down to Kaylee McLellan getting the ball and trying to make something happen,” Meader said.
McLellan drove to the right side of the lane as time was running out.
“I saw the scoreboard and we were down by one,” she said. “I didn’t want to lose this game, so I knew I had to do what I had to do.”
There was a whistle, the final horn sounded and Bow players ran from their bench thinking they had just won not aware that a foul had been called.
“It was foul, I was standing right there,” Meader said. “To me, there were .6 seconds left, but no one ever challenged that. No. 22 (Sidney Roberge) definitely got Kaylee with the body.”
“That’s a bang-bang play,” Bow coach Phil Davis told the Union Leader after the game. “You never want to lose on a last-second call, but that’s part of the game. It was kind of whistle, horn, and light on the backboard. If anything I thought he was calling a blocking foul. I didn’t think it was a shooting foul, but he said she was going up so she got the two free throws.”
The Eagles were 9-11 from the charity stripe when McLellan, who was 8-8 on the day from the line, was fouled. Bow was just 7-13 on its free throw attempts.
“If there was one person I’d want on the line in a situation like that, it’s Kaylee,” Meader said. “I’d pick her 10 times out of 10. The pressure doesn’t bother her. I called her over and said, do you want me to call a time out or do you just want to shoot them? She said I’m ready to win this.”
“I was 100 percent confident Kaylee was going to make them,” said Goodhart. “As soon as she got fouled, I knew we were winning the championship.”
With an estimated 1,600 people watching, McLellan stood all alone at the free-throw line. She took a breath and made the first free throw to tie the game. She cooly got the ball and tickled the twine for the game-winner and was immediately swarmed by her teammates and Kennett Nation burst into celebration.
“Yes, I was confident,” McLellan said. “I wasn’t nervous at all. I just knew to complete our mission I had to knock those down and so I did.”
She added: “This is probably the best moment of my life.”
“What pressure,” her proud dad, Jeff, said following the game. “What an ending.”
McLellan led the Eagles with 14 points. Chin added 10; Goodhart, eight; Elias, three; Sidoti, two; and Chick, one.
Isabella LaPerle led the Falcons with a game-high 15 points; Larrabee added 13; Roberge, four; Kendall Murray, three; and Lyndsey LaPerle, two.
Bow hadn’t given up more than 37 points in a game all season. The first time the Falcons allowed 38 — it cost them a championship. It was a stinging loss for the team and a few of the players tossed their runner-up medals onto the court and the Falcons left the floor before the Eagles were presented their winner’s medals.
“Take your time and enjoy the moment,” Meader told his team before the trophy presentation.
Kennett received a hero’s welcome upon returning to Conway. Area fire departments and Conway police met the bus and escorted the Eagles to North Conway with a parade.
“The parade was awesome,” Meader said. “The number of people who were in Conway Village and Schouler Park was incredible. It meant the world to the team to have this sort of support. We’ve had it all season and we just want to say thank you.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.