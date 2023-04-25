CONWAY — If you like athletes who play with passion, Evan Koroski is your guy. The talented senior leads by example on and off the football field and basketball court. Voted a captain by his peers and coaches in both sports, Evan was the emotional leader for the Eagles.

Evan announced earlier this month he will play football at Endicott College in the fall. The Gulls will be lucky to get such a quality student-athlete.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.