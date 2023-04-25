CONWAY — If you like athletes who play with passion, Evan Koroski is your guy. The talented senior leads by example on and off the football field and basketball court. Voted a captain by his peers and coaches in both sports, Evan was the emotional leader for the Eagles.
Evan announced earlier this month he will play football at Endicott College in the fall. The Gulls will be lucky to get such a quality student-athlete.
Evan received All-State, First-Team, accolades on defense in Division II in football. The talented linebacker racked up 70 tackles — 35 solo tackles — 22 tackles for a loss of yardage. He also had five pass breakups and blocked two kicks. He could early have gotten First-Team on offense as he was one of the top running backs in the state.
At the Kennett Football Banquet in December, Evan received the Two-Way Player Award.
Evan was also one of 37 Kennett High seniors who were recognized by the N.H. Interscholastic Athletic Association and N.H. Athletic Directors Association as New Hampshire Scholar-Athletes in Division II at the Capitol Center for the Arts in Concord on April 11. Award recipients are nominated each year by their school principals based on criteria that require the high school seniors to have a B-plus or equivalent grade point average throughout their high school careers; must letter and be currently active in at least two varsity sports; and participate in community service activities and serve as role models to their peers.
Age: 18
Family: Mom Colleen, dad Matt and sister: Elizabeth (a sophomore at the University of Utah)
Hometown: North Conway.
Grade: Senior.
Sports you play at KHS: “Football and basketball.”
How long have you been playing: “Football since fourth grade and basketball since second.”
What's your favorite high school sports moment: “Beating Plymouth on homecoming freshman year and beating Plymouth on senior night this year.”
Favorite Kennett High teammate and why: “Kyle Stearns. We both started on varsity as freshmen and have played against and with each other since elementary school football.”
What's your goal for the future: ‘To study marketing in college and work towards a career that lets me stay in the sports world.”
Pre-game rituals: “Put my headphones in, workout before getting uniform on and hug my dad after warmups.”
Favorite food: “Chicken Parmesan.”
Favorite movies: “'Parental Guidance.’”
Favorite television show: “'Modern Family.’”
Favorite athlete: “Devin White.”
Favorite sports team: “Celtics.”
Favorite subject: “Writing.”
Advice for future Eagles: “You only get one chance to play high school sports so take advantage of every opportunity you have, enjoy the moment because it flies by and give it everything you have.”
Future plans: “Play football and attend Endicott College while studying marketing.”
If you could meet any person in the world who would you like to meet? “Kevin Garnett because his intensity and passion are inspiring and something I've tried to mimic.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.