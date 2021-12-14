CONWAY — Kennett High senior Grace Perley is not only a three-sport standout, running cross-country in the fall, skiing cross-country in the winter and running track in the spring, but she’s also regarded as a leader on and off the playing field for the Eagles. Grace is referred to as the consummate teammate by Coach Bernie Livingston, who had enjoyed having her on his cross-country and track teams. “Nobody wants their teammates to succeed more than Grace,” he said. “She believes it's not only important to do your best when competing, but it’s equally important to be the best teammate you can be.”
Age: 17.
Family: Chris and Brittany Perley (parents).
Hometown: North Conway.
Grade: Senior.
Sports you play at KHS: “Cross-country running, cross-country skiing and track and field.”
How long you have been playing: “Since seventh grade (5 years).”
Favorite high school sports moment: “Two years ago, when our varsity team competed at D2 Championships and didn't know if we were going to qualify for Meet of Champs and we did it was the best day of the year,”
How has COVID 19 impacted you: “There have been many impacts but I think the biggest was my family and I had a big plan to visit Russia (my birthplace) last summer and the trip got canceled and it was devastating and now I'm not sure we can ever go.”
What's your goal for the future: “My goal for the future is to become a travel nurse, and eventually move up to being a psychiatric nurse practitioner.”
Pre-game rituals: “Secret Buddies, putting tinsel in our hair and having our ‘secret huddle’ before the start.”
Favorite food: “Anything that has pasta in it.”
Favorite movies: “Marvel movies and anything horror.”
Favorite television show: “‘Schitt's Creek’ or ‘Bloodline.’”
Favorite athlete: “Jessie Diggins.”
Favorite sports team: “The U.S Olympic Nordic Team.”
Favorite subject: “Writing.”
Advice for future Eagles: “Do your work, have an open mind and go to the school sporting events and I guarantee you'll have a great time.”
Future plans: “I am planning on going to Saint Anselm's next year to run cross-country for them, and study nursing.”
If you could meet any person in the world, who would you like to meet: “Most definitely Jessie Diggins, because she is such a kind and positive person and absolutely crushes every race she's in and I am so inspired by her.”
