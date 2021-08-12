CONWAY — Bryce Hill will be attending Boston University this fall where he plans to study business. Hill epitomized what a student-athlete should be during his four years at Kennett High. Not did he finish in the top 10 in his class academically but also a three-sport standout in soccer, indoor track and outdoor track for the Eagles.
“Bryce is the type of person every coach dreams of coaching,” said Bernie Livingston, coach of the Kennett High indoor and outdoor track teams. “He’s a terrific athlete and an even better person, just a quality individual. He was one of our captains (indoors and outdoors for track), and led by example. I can honestly say he gave everything he had to the sport and to the team. I’m really going to miss him.”
Bryce received the prestigious Gordon Mann Scholar-Athlete Award in June, which is “in recognition of outstanding achievement not only in athletics but also in academics.”
Age: 18.
Family: Sheila Hill (mom), Bud Smith (stepdad), Harold Hill Jr. (brother).
Hometown: Conway.
Grade: Graduated in June.
Sports: Soccer, indoor track and outdoor track.
How long have you been playing: “I’ve played soccer since elementary school and have been running track since my freshman year.”
Favorite moment: “My favorite high school sports moment was definitely running the 4x400-meter relay in the 2019 Outdoor D2 Championship Meet. Chris Caputo, Chris Desmaris and Keith Badger were all amazing teammates and we were able to smash our personal best and place fifth overall.
How did COVID-19 impact your senior year: “Being robbed of my junior season of outdoor track and my senior season of indoor track was heartbreaking, along with the shortened soccer and outdoor seasons this year. However, I’m still very thankful that I was able to have two sports seasons this year, and I feel that the pandemic pushed me to hold myself accountable and fight through the adversity.”
Future goals: “In terms of athletics, I would love to continue my sprinting career in college, either through my school’s official program or a track club. If I were to choose the latter, I may be interested in playing club soccer as well. In general, my goal is to graduate from Boston University with a degree in business and to find a solid internship opportunity during my time there. I would love to either run my own business or work my way up the ranks of a major company. Maybe you’ll even see me on TV someday.”
Pre-game rituals: “Before every game/meet, I always listen to some motivational music and completely immerse myself into my competitive mindset. I like to take some time to inspect the field/track, and to tell myself exactly what I’m going to accomplish that day. Right before my track races, I stand in the lane and stare straight ahead, clearing my mind as I do so. I have complete tunnel vision, and nothing will penetrate my focus until I fire out of the blocks and cross the finish line.”
Favorite senior athlete: “My favorite senior athlete is one of my fellow outdoor track captains, Logan Violette. We’ve been friends and teammates since our freshman year, and it’s been a blast running the 4x400m relay with him this year. He does an amazing job leading the distance team and keeping the morale up, and I can’t wait to see him find even more success at Northeastern.”
Favorite food: “Most of the time, it’s gotta be the chicken platter from Applebee’s. But when it’s the night before a big meet, nothing comes close to a bowl of Mom’s mac & cheese.”
Favorite movies: ‘The Avengers;’ ‘Halloween;’ ‘Rocky IV;’ and the new ‘Godzilla’ movies.”
Favorite television show: “Arrow.”
Favorite athlete: “Although he did just announce his retirement, it has to be Julian Edelman.”
Favorite sports team: “Any of the Boston/New England teams, especially the Pats.”
Favorite subjects: “Business and history.”
Advice for future Eagles: “Never forget what it means to be an Eagle, whether you’re walking onto the field, competing in a club competition, or even just walking the halls. There are so many people here who are willing to do everything in their power to help you become the best person that you can be, and you should take advantage of as many opportunities as you can. Also, make sure that you enjoy your time here; really spend some time taking it all in. Clubs and sports are a great call, but anyway that you can get involved with our community will leave you with memories that you’ll cherish for the rest of your life.”
Future plans: “I will be attending Boston University in the fall, studying business and marketing. I can almost guarantee that I’ll end up living right near the city after I graduate from BU, chasing all of my business dreams. However, you’ll still find me coming back to the area, especially for things like the Fryeburg Fair and visiting my family."
What person would you most like to meet: “I know that he’s a popular choice, but if I could meet anyone in the world, it would be Elon Musk. Being able to have a conversation with him about his goals and his journey to becoming one of the richest and most recognizable men in the world would be life-changing. The fact that he is the CEO of both Tesla and SpaceX is incredible, and I would love to see how he manages all of his responsibilities.”
