Senior Alex Clark recently received Division II All-State, Honorable Mention, accolades for the second year in a row. Alex led the Eagles in scoring this season and was one of the top players in the division. 

Alex is also leader on and off the soccer pitch. He was elected a tri-captain with fellow senior Willem Badger and junior Gabe Freedman. Alex plays the beautiful game the right way. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.