Senior Alex Clark recently received Division II All-State, Honorable Mention, accolades for the second year in a row. Alex led the Eagles in scoring this season and was one of the top players in the division.
Alex is also leader on and off the soccer pitch. He was elected a tri-captain with fellow senior Willem Badger and junior Gabe Freedman. Alex plays the beautiful game the right way.
This winter, Alex will continue his athletic endeavors on the hardwood for the varsity basketball team.
Here is a little bit more about this talented senior:
Age: 17.
Family: Parents — Alissa and Chris Clark.
Grandparents: David and Charlene Fitch and John and Sally Wiesenfeld (No. 1 fan!).
Hometown: North Conway.
Grade: Senior.
KHS Sports: "Soccer and basketball."
How long have you been playing these sports: "Soccer since I was 3 at Ossipee Rec as it was the only place to play that young and basketball since seventh grade."
Favorite high school sports moment: "Becoming powderpuff volleyball champions."
What makes a good teammate: "Being coachable."
Future goals: be happy and successful
Do you have a pre-game ritual: "The lucky headband goes on."
Favorite senior athlete and why: "Willem Badger. We played against each other through elementary and middle school, play together for MWVSC, traveled to Portland together for a few years for Global Premier soccer and then together on the same team in high school. We know at all times where the other is on the field without even looking. He’s an excellent teammate, and an even better friend."
Favorite food: "Buffalo chicken tenders."
Favorite movie: "The Goonies."
Favorite TV show: "Breaking Bad."
Favorite athlete: "Soccer player Paul Pogba."
Favorite sports team: "West Ham United (in the English Premier League).
Favorite subject: "Finance."
Advice to future Eagles: "Take a class with Mr. (Cory) Genest (business education teacher at KHS), join FBLA (Future Business Leaders of America) and don’t get a yellow card in soccer."
Future plans: "Attend college, not sure where yet!"
If you could meet any person in the world who would you like to meet: "Coldplay’s Chris Martin."
