CONWAY — Now into the second half of the season, Coach Bernie Livingston is pleased with how the Kennett High boys’ and girls’ cross-country teams are running. The Eagles were on the road the past two weeks, competing in the popular Black Bear Invitational in Northwood on Saturday and on Oct. 8 in Plymouth on the Bobcat’s hilly 5K course.
Hosted by Coe-Brown Northwood Academy, Saturday’s meet attracted 20 schools. The Kennett girls finished eighth on the day, while the boys were 16th overall.
“We only had 20 schools instead of the usual 30 but that was OK,” said Bernie Livingston, Eagles’ head coach. “I really like this race. It’s a bit more technical that most bias it has a very narrow start. The course itself is something like a figure eight, it’s a very interesting race to run.”
He added: “It’s a good barometer for us that it’s time to change our training and get ready for championship mode. We’ll temper down things a bit.”
In the girl’s meet, Oyster River was the top team on the day with 70 points, while Dover and Concord rounded out the top three with 87 and 125 points, respectively.
KHS scored 193 points, just 18 behind Coe-Brown.
“We didn’t have Grace Perley, who was a little under the weather,” said Livingston. “I think if we had had Grace we would have finished ahead of Cow-Brown.”
Bishop Guertin with 58 points took team honors for the boys, while Coe-Brown was second with 77 and Concord finished third with 82.
Individually, for the girls, Portsmouth Christian junior Brianna Malone won the race in 19:14, averaging a 6:14 per mile pace.
Oyster River’s fantastic freshman McKenzie Cook was second in 19:35, and was joined on the podium by Bedford sophomore Fiona Lee, who placed third in 19:40.
Junior Kaylee McLellan led the Kennett girls, finishing 24th overall out of 107 runners in 22:03.
“Kaylee ran the race of her life,” Livingston said. “She’s run faster in other races but this is a slow course. She ran incredibly well.”
Amy Burton was the next Eagle crossing the line in 22:22 to finish 34th. She was followed by Piper Lopashanski, 37th, 22:24; Molly DellaValla, 42nd, 22:33; Ella Ugino, 58th, 23:46; and McKayla Dockham, 60th, 24:05.
For the boys, which saw 122 finishers, Gilford junior Patrick Gandini won the race by 17 seconds in 16:14, running at 5:13 per mile pace. He was joined on the podium by seniors Zachary Hooper of Concord and Nick Fondakowski of Bishop Guertin, who were second and third, respectively, in 16:31 and 16:36.
Senior Tristen Smith led the flock from Conway, finishing 56th in 19:09. He was followed by Patrick Laughland, 78th, 20:08; Ben Biche, 86th, 20:30; Nolan Proulx, 89th, 20:34; and Charlie Murdoch Roy, 110th, 22:29.
In Plymouth, the KHS girls ran away with team honors in the eight school field, while the boys from Conway did not have the necessary five runners in order to post a team score.
“There wasn’t as much competition as I thought that would be there,” said Livingston. “Oyster River and Bow were both supposed to be there but they weren’t. Still, it was a good meet.”
He added: “It’s a hilly course, but a good course. It’s not as fast as the Kennett course (at the Kennett Middle School), but all in all, everyone ran well.”
Livingston said the time at Plymouth are traditionally 20-30 seconds slower than those run at the middle school.
“Our girls were only 12 seconds slower than at Kennett,” he said. “The boys were about 45 seconds back, but we were all without (junior) Ben Biche (a back injury). The boys would have been within 20 seconds if Ben had been able to run. Patrick (Laughland) was only a second off his time from Kennett, while Nolan Proulx ran faster than at our home meet. Overall, we had just three people run faster this week than last.”
The Kennett girls placed four girls in the top 10 to win the meet with 26 points. The Eagles were followed by Lebanon 65; Merrimack Valley, 68; Plymouth, 75; and Pembroke, 91.
Berlin, Newfound, Kearsarge and Kingswood did not post team scores.
Individually, in a field of 60 runners, Sophia Reynolds of Merrimack Valley won the race in 19:33.
Rounding out the top three were Kennett senior Amy Burton, who was second in 20:31, and Molly Ellison of Kearsarge took third in 20:33.
Freshman Piper Lopashanski was the second Eagle to finish, placing fourth on 21:01. She was followed by Grace Perley, sixth, 21:19; Kaylee McLellan, ninth, 21:53; Molly DellaValla, 11th, 22:22; McKayla Dockham, 12th, 22:36; Ella Ugino, 13th, 22:45; Rylie Walker, 19th, 23:48; Catherine Shackford, 20th, 24:02; Stephanie Kendzierski, 22nd, 24:12; Logan Violette, 39th, 26:16; Maya Gove, 40th, 26:!7; Autumn Verran, 41st, 26:31; Eliah Feil, 57th, 29:57; and Zoe Groves, 59th, 34:45.
For the boys, Newfound was the top team with 39 points followed by Lebanon, 58; Kearsarge, 73; Merrimack Valley, 89; Berlin, 97; and Plymouth, 109.
Kennett, Kingswood and Pembroke did not post team scores.
Individually, in a field of 78 finishers, Newfound’s Connor Downes won the race in 17:30. He was joined on the podium by the Kearsarge tandem of Matt Berns and Gavin Garzia, who were second and third, respectively, in 17:39 and 17:42.
Kennett was led by senior Tristen Smith, who 13th in 18:34, followed by Laughland, 14th, 18:45; Proulx, 23rd, 19:50; and Charlie Murdoch Roy, 44th, 21:53.
The Eagles will head back to Northwood on Wednesday to compete in the Division I and II Junior Varsity Championships. Ten girls are entered in the meet for KHS.
The varsity squad is meet-free this week. Traditionally, Kennett has traveled to Wolfeboro this week for the annual Kingswood Invitational, but that meet was not scheduled this year.
Livingston said the varsity squads will instead run a mile time trial on Tuesday (2:30 p.m.).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.