Maddie Darling commits to Central Maine for softball

AUBURN, Maine — Central Maine Community College Head Softball Coach Bruce Robertson is pleased to announce the commitment of Maddie Darling of Fryeburg Academy.
Darling stated, "When touring CM, I chose it because of the size, and the sense of community. Everyone was very friendly and supportive. I like the campus because it's small but with a larger school feel where I can feel more comfortable and not overwhelmed. I am looking forward to continuing my education and get my degree at CM while offering me a great education at an affordable cost."
She continued, "I think that playing softball in college will be a different experience because everyone on the team is very nice and more supportive than in high school. Everyone is there for the right reasons. I am looking forward to making new friends and of course playing softball with a great team. I think that besides my softball skills what I bring is a good sense of team work and commitment. I am always willing to be that player who is there for the team. I would also say my strong suit is hitting but I'm looking forward to adding to my skills set to become an all-around player that will help the team in any way I can!"
Fryeburg Academy Coach Fred Apt commented, "I am pleased to hear that Maddy will be attending CMCC in the fall. I think you will be quite pleased with Maddy on your team. Maddy was our DH as a sophomore and our first baseman her junior season. Maddy is a great teammate, and very caring for her teammates. She really started to come into her own as a power hitter last season. Maddie batted .452 with 19 Runs, 23 RBI's while adding 10 Doubles, 1 Triple, 3 Home runs and only being walked 4 times. Maddie will be a great fit for the Mustangs as she has stepped up her game."
Coach Robertson commented, "Maddie will definitely make in impact in our lineup. She has a lot to offer. Not only does she have a big bat that will help our line-up, she has a great team-first attitude that every program looks for. With Maddie added to our large recruiting class of talented players, we are looking to make the Mustangs one of the top contenders in the YSCC."
Maddie and will be enrolled in the Education Program at CM.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.