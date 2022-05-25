FRYEBURG — Sophomore Ethan Lord picked up his first win on the mound this season for Fryeburg Academy and did it in style. He tossed a one-hitter at home to beat Gray-New Gloucester 5-0 on the baseball diamond.
The win, which lifted the Raiders to 4-10 on the spring, gave FA a measure of revenge after falling 15-13 in a slugfest in Gray, Maine on April 25.
“We played really well,” Coach Greg Allain said. “We didn’t know what we were going to get into after there were 28 runs in the last game.”
He added: “Ethan Lord pitched awesome. He left the bases loaded in the first inning, settled in and threw a terrific game.”
The second Patriot in the batter’s box delivered Gray’s lone hit in the first frame.
Lord struck out nine and walked four in the complete-game gem.
Fryeburg scored five runs on eight hits. Cam Johnson led the hit parade with two base knocks and an RBI. The Raiders scored twice in the bottom of the third inning and tacked on three insurance runs in the fifth frame when Johnson, Tom Ontencgo and Gunnar Saunders delivered RBI singles.
Noah Grant, Caleb Micklon, Richardson and Lord also had base hits in the win.
“Everything we’ve talked about all season started to come to fruition (on Monday),” said Allain. “We played good defense, got timely hitting and great pitching.”
The Raiders met the iron of the league when Greely (13-1) came to town. Results were not known as of press time.
The Rangers beat Fryeburg 10-0 on Opening Day on April 15 in Cumberland, Maine when Zach Johnston, who has committed to play Division I baseball for Wake Forest, struck out 11 in a five-inning no-hitter.
Greely is coming off back-to-back-to-back no-hitters with Johnston beating Yarmouth 2-0 on May 16; then Ryan Kolben no-hit Freeport 11-0 on May 18; and then Johnston struck out 16 for a 9-0 perfect game to power the Rangers past the Lake Region in Cumberland on Monday.
Fryeburg will close out the week with a trip to the Granite State on Thursday to play Kennet High in an exhibition game at 4 p.m. in Conway.
