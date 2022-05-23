FRYEBURG — Visiting Lake Region made a first-inning run standout and held off a game Fryeburg Academy softball team to leave town with a 1-0 victory and bragging rights after sweeping the home-and-home series on Monday.
The Lakers edged the Raiders 5-4 in Naples, Maine to open the series on May 11.
The losses dropped Fryeburg to 5-6 on the season, while Lake Region improved to 7-2.
Monday was all about pitching and Melissa Mayo of Lake Region and Abby Ontengco of Fryeburg Academy put on quite a show in this mound duel.
The Lakers plated the lone run of the game in the first inning on a bloop hit, a sacrifice bunt and a wind-blown hit.
The Raiders were unable to answer and ran out of innings in the loss.
Emma Rydman spanked a line drive single to right in the fourth inning, but failed bunt attempts left her stranded. Rydman also made a difficult catch in right field in the top of the fifth inning to keep the Lakers off the basepaths.
The defensive play of the game came from Katy McIntyre, who gobbled up a roller to centerfield and fired a laser to shortstop Camden Jones for the tag-out of a Lake Region runner trying for an extra base.
The undefeated Poland Knights (11-0) defeated Fryeburg Academy (5-7) in extra innings 10-9 last Wednesday in Poland Springs, Mane.
It was the third straight game that the Raiders have lost by one run. At the end of a season when a team looks back at their games, they will look at the one run losses and think how different things might have been if they could have figured out how to win some of the close games.
Both teams brought their potent bats to the game as Poland finished with 14 hits and the Raiders racked up 13.
Despite that sort of offense, it was a pitcher’s duel for the first four innings before the offensive fireworks started.
In the fifth inning with the score tied 2-2, the girls from Fryeburg exploded for five runs, much to the delight of Coach Mackenzie Buzzell.
After lone runs in the second and third frames the Raiders put a five-spot on the scoreboard in the top of the fifth.
The host Knights responded with two runs in the bottom of the inning but the Raider built the back to five at 9-4 with two runs in the top of the sixth inning.
Poland which scored a run in each of the first two innings, responded in their half of the sixth with four runs to make it a 9-8 game heading into the seventh.
The Knights scored a run in the seventh to tie the game in this see-saw event.
In extra innings, the Raiders failed to score, but Poland, after a leadoff single, managed to work its pinch runner aroundto score the game-winner in the eighth.
The heart of the Fryeburg lineup had a very good day at the plate as Katy McIntyre, Shelby Purslow and Camden Jones all collected three hits on the afternoon.
The Raiders hosted Gray-New Gloucester on Monday. Results were not known as of press time.
