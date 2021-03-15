CONWAY — Kennett High sophomore Carli Krebs had a dynamite ski season which was capped off earlier this month when she was won the prestigious skimeister title for Division I.
The skimeister is awarded to the top skier who skis in cross-country, slalom and giant slalom for the girls, along with ski jumping for the boys.
Krebs, who finished second overall in the state skimeister competition to Kingwood’s Allison Bean last winter, skied away with the title this year. She scored 355 points to take top honors, besting Manni Avery of Bedford, 322; and Kingswood’s Carolyn Day, 300.
For the boys in Division I, Keene’s Kari Trotter scored 319 points to beat Kingwood’s Robby Hotchkiss, 290 for the skimeister crown.
In this year’s state meet, in alpine, Krebs was 12th overall in the giant slalom.
In cross-country at Great Glen Trails on March 3, Krebs was Kennett’s fastest freestyle racer, finishing fourth overall in 15:28. She was also 13th in the classical race.
Krebs becomes the 11th Kennett girl to win the title, joining Jen Murphy, Kristen Kebler, Nicole Veilleux, Alex Norden won it twice, Amanda Tulip, Danielle Shannon, Hannah Lucy and Cassidy Van Deursen also have won it.
In this decade, in 2011, Amber McPherson won the title. Jordanna Belle-Isle was the state skiemeister in 2017 and 18, and the state-runner up in 2019.
For the boys, winners include Damon O'Neil, 1959; David Currier, 1968; Jim Watt, twice in 1989 and 1990; Karl Chandler, 1992; Dan Spofford, 1995; Isak Goodwin, 1996; Peter Broomhall, 1997; Kris Kebler, 2000; Tyler Haynes, twice in 2004 and 2005; Peter Ostroski, 2006; and Duncan Cromwell, 2011; Torin LaLiberte in 2012 and 2013; and Dennis Morgan in 2017.
