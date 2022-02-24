CONWAY — In a meeting of longtime puck rivals, Kingswood beat the Kennett High hockey team 4-1 with two goals in the final minute at Ham Arena on Wednesday night. This game might become a footnote in local sports history.
It could be the last game for both teams in a building where masks were mandatory for coaches and spectators. The state Department of Health and Human Services updated its mask recommendations on Thursday and is no longer requiring face masks for people in indoor public spaces. This includes schools in the Granite State.
“It’s good news,” said Michael Lane, Eagles’ head coach, by phone on Thursday afternoon. “We’re excited to try it out at hockey practice tonight.”
He added: “As coaches, we’ve been the only ones at most of our away games wearing them. Those were our rules and we followed them. Hopefully, this might be the end (of the mask era).”
Kennett (4-11-2) is scheduled to close the book on the regular season on Saturday (6 p.m.) when Belmont-Gilford (13-4) comes to the Ham Arena.
B-G won the first meeting between the two schools 4-0 in Laconia on Feb. 2. The Bulldogs are coming off a 2-1 win over Sanborn-Epping (8-9) at the Laconia Arena on Wednesday night.
Kennett has played nine games in 12 days, placing essentially half its season over this stretch due to COVID-19 and rescheduling three Saturday games because of snowstorms.
On Wednesday, the Eagles held their annual Senior Night recognition ceremony. Colby Olivier, the lone senior for the Eagles, was recognized for his commitment and dedication to the program over the past four years before the start of the game.
“He’s our captain,” Lane said, “and has been one of our mainstays on the blue line for the past four years. Not only is he a great leader, but he’s an even better young man.”
Kingwood (6-10-1 in Division II) bet Kennett by an identical 4-1 scoreline at the Pop Whalen Arena in Wolfeboro on one of the coldest nights of the year on Jan. 26. The Knights scored two goals in the final four minutes, including an empty-netter in the win in the first encounter.
On Wednesday, the Knights held a 2-1 lead late in the third period when Kennett came oh-so-close to getting an equalizer with 90 seconds to play when Olivier uncorked a blast that went just over the crossbar. Kingwood countered and scored with 54 seconds left and seconds later, tacked on an empty-net goal.
“We had some chances but just couldn’t bang them in,” said Lane.
Kingswood outshot Kennett 21-18.
Freshman Patrick Laughland scored his second goal in as many games for the lone KHS tally. Fellow freshman Sawyer Hussey picked up the assist.
“Patrick has been playing pretty well,” Lane said. “It’s been nice to see him starting to find the back of the net.”
After beating (4-13) ConVal-Conant 5-1 at home on Monday, Kennett moved into the ninth and final seed for the Division III tournament.
If the tournament were to begin today, the No. 9 Eagles would make the trek to No. 8 Kearsarge-Plymouth (7-8-2) at Plymouth State University on Wednesday, March 2 at 6 p.m., to battle for the opportunity to meet No. 1 Berlin-Gorham (16-1) in the quarterfinals at historic Notre Dame Arena on Saturday, March 5 at 4 p.m.
