CONWAY — The Kennett High girls’ basketball team fresh of an appearance in the state championship game in March, is heading back to work on Saturday, June 19, holding a fundraiser. The Eagles will hold a car wash from 9 a.m. to noon at Mountain Center Physical Therapy in Conway Village.
Coach Larry Meader said the Eagles are raising money for our summer program which includes sending a varsity team to the St Joseph's Team Camp (in Standish, Maine); the first annual Crossroad Tournament in Bedford on July 24 and a tournament in Foxboro, Mass., against teams from across New England on July 31.
In addition, the team will be playing in a summer league with Fryeburg Academy, Sacopee Valley and Kingswood every Tuesday and Thursday night starting this week.
“I’m looking forward to it,” Meader said. “We have eight returning players who are all pretty much basketball-focussed.”
Kennett played for the championship in March. The Eagles fell 54-52 to Bishop Brady in the championship game at Bedford High School.
