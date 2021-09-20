CONWAY — The Kennett High volleyball team had an enjoyable bus ride home from Hillsboro on Friday night after both the varsity and junior varsity squads netted wins over Hillsboro-Deering.
The KHS varsity posted a 3-1 win over the host Hillcats, 25-18, 21-25, 25-18 and 25-15.
“It was a good night,” said Coach Craig Bartolomei. “The girls played pretty well. It was nice to see the girls upbeat on the ride home, it was definitely a different atmosphere. I’m happy for the girls, they’ve been working hard.”
The win lifted Kennett to 1-4 on the young season in Division III, while Hillsboro-Deering fell to 1-4.
KHS was in action Monday night with a match on the road at Division II power Laconia. Results were not known as of press time.
Kennett is scheduled back on the hardwood on Tuesday (5:15 p.m.) when Trinity (3-2 in Division III) is expected to visit the Peter Ames Gymnasium for a match that was originally scheduled for this Wednesday but was moved up a day due to a conflict for the Pioneers.
Bartolomei said the key to Kennett’s success Friday was strong service play. Junior Grace Acone had a night to remember getting in 28 of 30 serves, including a season-best 15 aces.
“She was literally the difference,” said Bartolomei. “When Grace gets her serve in it’s incredibly tough because it comes in low and hard.”
Fellow juniors Olivia Arias and Angelina Adams also had strong serving nights. Adams got 18 of 21 serves in and recorded six aces while Arias was 17-18 with five aces on her serves.
The Eagles had a serving percentage of 82 percent for the match.
“As a team, I’d still like to see it a little higher, but we had a good night overall,” said Bartolomei.
Bartolomei said senior middle hitter Jozelyn Henry, the team’s co-captain, “hit the ball well” in leading the girls from Conway to the win.
Fellow co-captain Karina Knapp, a junior, has been on the sidelines for the past week due to a twisted ankle. Filling in as a setter has been freshman Hailey Boynton, who according to Bartolomei has been “doing a nice job” and is “where she needs to be” in her development.”
Earlier in the week, Kennett fell 3-0 at home to rival Kingswood (2-3 in Division II). The Knights won in straight sets 25-12, 25-15 and 25-18.
“Quite honestly, Kingswood is a better team than us right now but I definitely saw improvement throughout,” said Bartolomei. “We moved well and we received well.”
He added: “I’d still like to see a few more good swings. We’re not hitting as well as I know we can. As a whole, the girls played well.”
Kennett is scheduled to close out this week with a match against Nute (2-1) in Milton on Friday at 5:45 p.m.
The Rams, who have a school population of 134 students, are coming off 3-0 wins against Franklin (0-4) on Sept. 15 and Sunapee (2-2) on Sept. 10.
